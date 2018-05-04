10 new songs you need to listen to

news

Pulse Music has scanned the musicsphere and discovered 10 new songs that you must listen to this week.

Across all genres covering rap, pop, gospel and RnB, here are our carefully selected songs this week.

1. 1da Banton - 'Jowo'

For any keen follower of the music industry, the name 1da Banton will ring more than a couple of bells.

1da has been around longer than a bit and has worked with the likes of Harrysong and Timaya.

His biggest feat of late was the usage of his single, Way Up as the official soundtrack for the recently concluded reality show, BBNaija 2018.

1da who says it was a case of favor as he only submitted his music after the organizers requested for song entries, and his was chosen, released an EP last year titled, 'The Banton EP' and is hoping to catch on the buzz he has gained to solidify his place on the music scene.

Jowo, which is produced by the artist is a really good tune, as he declares, ''Na who get patience dey wait for bone''.

LISTEN HERE

2. Michael Excel X Duno Militant - 'Lift Yourself'

Following the social media uproar regarding the state of Nigerian rap after J Cole's performance in the ocuntry.

Leading South South rapper Duno Militant teams up with award winning producer Michael Excel, who he has worked with on several projects, to address issues bedeviling the genre in the country and prove yet again that talented rappers is not exactly lacking in the country.

The song samples Kanye West's song, 'Lift Yourself'.

LISTEN HERE

3. Somi Jones ft L Marshall - 'Faith'

506 Music artiste, Somi Jones released two singles this week and the second of them is 'Faith' which features L Marshall.

Somi Jones who is also a producer, engineer and DJ has worked with and produced songs for multiple artists.

Formerly a Life of Dillon Group member, the British Nigerian artist parted ways with band-mates, his brother and a long-time friend to forge a successful solo music career.

On ‘Faith’, he reunites with brother, L Marshall for an infusion of colourful rhythm and Afrobeats mixed with electronic vibes.

LISTEN HERE

4. Morris Makafai ft Eben Hagan - 'Yahweh Most High'

Ghana based Gospel music minister, Morris Makafui drops this gospel vibes featuring Eben Hagan titled, 'Yahweh Most High'.

Yahweh Most High is the debut single by the worship leader, Morris Makafui, and is an accolade of Psalms 40:3

This amazing tune is an epitome of Glory.

LISTEN HERE

5. Wilfresh - 'I No Like Skul'

Though this was released towards the end of last year, It remains fresh with every listen.

Born Iwinosa Wilson Iguodala, Wilfresh who is signed to Bamz Entertainment tells a story of how he aims to succeed doing what he loves best, making music and not forced to go to school.

“I No Like Skul” is produced by Shoo Layce. Connect with Wilfresh on all social media platforms – @itswilfresh.

LISTEN HERE

6. Don K - 'Osho Free'

Don K starts off the year right with this new single titled "Osho Free".

The song which is brilliantly executed is produced by Yk beats and mixed and mastered at Docside Theatres.

LISTEN HERE

7. Charity Geoffrey - 'Lord I Am Grateful'

Charity Geoffrey is a gospel music minister from Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria.

She is a song writer, and holds a bachelors degree in Public Administration from the Adamawa State University, Mubi – Adamawa State.

The gospel sensation comes through with a single entitled "Lord I Am Grateful", off her recently released album titled He Qualified Me.

LISTEN HERE

8. Isah - 'Crime Pays?'

Rapper Isah releases his first two singles of the year, 'Crime Pays?' and '30 under 30'.

On 'Crime Pays?', Isah compares himself to Senator Dino Melaye, and questions the grand life that many have acquired through untraceable wealth.

The song is produced by DO-Z of 8OSounds.

LISTEN HERE

9. Pelli - 'Bad'

After many teases on social media and building up anticipation, SMGO Records' front man and uber-talented music act, Pelli comes through with new single dubbed, 'Bad'.

Bad is a mid-tempo tune that fits into a cool evening mood. The visuals is presently in the works.

The song is produced by Orbeat.

LISTEN HERE

10 Slay Velli - 'Level Up'

Slay Velli bounces back after a long break following the release of his Product of Surulere EP back in April 2017.

The rapper sounds re-vitalised in his new single Level Up, this one is definitely a sing along for every good music lover, Level Up is pure hip-hop song with all the elements of a street banger.