news

The seventh episode of the second season of "Rumour Has It" is out."

In the new episode, Dolapo faces a major disappointment as the consequences of her actions continue to manifest.

Ranti gets a shocking surprise and Franklyn seeks comfort in an old friend.

The second season of "Rumour Has It" centers around Dolapo, a young and successful CEO of an NGO, who has the life every young woman her age could ever dream of.

However, things take a dramatic turn after a series of bad decisions threaten to destroy her life as she knows it.

The season features Linda Ihuoma Ejiofor, Efa Iwara, Jemima Osunde, Elozonam Ogbolu and Mawuli Gavor.

The new season of "Rumour Has It" is directed by Jay Franklyn Jituboh.