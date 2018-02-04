Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Tonia Nwosu supports sex dolls if it will stop rape

Tonia Nwosu Actress says sex dolls are good for men

According to Tonia Nwosu, no producer has ever demanded sex in exchange for a movie role.

  • Published:
Tonia Nwosu play

Tonia Nwosu

(yooying)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

You may have your reservations about sex dolls but Tonia Nwosu is convinced that they are good for men.

The actress revealed this during a recent interview with The Sun, adding that she has never been sexually harassed by film producers in the industry.

ALSO READ: How back-to-back disappointments saved Media Personality's life

Tonia Nwosu play

Tonia Nwosu

(yooying)

According to the Anambra State-born actor, no producer has ever demanded sex for sex in exchange for a role.

She said, “Producers can’t ask me for sex or give me some conditions just to be in their movies.

“No! Never! I didn’t experience such while I was starting, even till now, I have still not experienced it.

“This is because I am not desperate and I am good at my craft.”

Tonia Nwosu play

Tonia Nwosu

(yooying)

 

She added, “I want to take my career to another level. In fact, I’m planning to shoot more movies of my own. I will start soon. Once I finish one-third of the jobs I have now, I’ll kick off my own productions.’’

On the issue of sex dolls, Nwosu says they are better for men to avoid rape.

“I don’t have problems with sex dolls as long they are not raping people. It’s a personal sex life.

“When ladies buy and use vibrators do men complain? If it’s going to stop rape cases in the world, then I’m good with it.”

Tonia Nwosu play

Tonia Nwosu

(yooying)

 

ALSO READ: Actor admits to security guard job in U.S.A

Tonia Nwosu is known for movies such "Behind the Curtains" (2015), "Treasures of Fortune" (2007) and "Take Me Home" (2007).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija K Brule jumps off the balcony following Lolu and...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Wedding photos of Dee One appear online, Nigerians reactbullet
3 Big Brother Naija Is an unwanted kiss sexual harassment? Watch...bullet

Related Articles

TBoss "There can only be one TBoss" - ex-BBN housemate rants
Daala Oruwari How back-to-back disappointments saved Media Personality's life
Big Brother Naija K Brule jumps off the balcony following Lolu and Anto's kiss [Day 6 recap]
Femi Ogedengbe Actor admits to security guard job in U.S.A
Big Brother Naija Ebuka slams the conspiracy theory that he is related to housemates
Big Brother Naija 5 interesting things you probably missed on day 5 of #BBNaija
"Black Elijah" Watch trailer for movie about Apostle Suleman, featuring Jide Kosoko
Big Brother Naija Wedding photos of Dee One appear online, Nigerians react
"Arugba" In commemoration of 10 years of release, watch classic by Tunde Kelani
"Disguise" Behind the scenes of Agatha Amata’s movie starring Ik Ogbonna, Nancy Isime and others

Movies

"A lot of people look up to me as a role model" - TBoss
TBoss "There can only be one TBoss" - ex-BBN housemate rants
Daala Oruwari
Daala Oruwari How back-to-back disappointments saved Media Personality's life
Femi Ogedengbe
Femi Ogedengbe Actor admits to security guard job in U.S.A
BBN: Ebuka reacts to claims he's related to housemates
Big Brother Naija Ebuka slams the conspiracy theory that he is related to housemates