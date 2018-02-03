Femi Ogedengbe speaks on relocation to the United States

news

Femi Ogedengbe is finally addressing his relocation to the United States of America, which he has admitted was brought on by poverty .

The Nollywood actor revealed that he is currently working as a security guard and not as a gardener, which is the rumour that has been making the rounds.

ALSO READ: Ebuka slams the conspiracy theory that he is related to housemates

He made the disclosure during a chat with Kemifilami, saying, "I have relocated to the U.S. I got there in January 2016, and my family joined me in July 2017. I relocated because I just couldn’t cope with the way my life was going for me in terms of poverty.

"I saw myself as one of the very great actors in Nollywood. In 2005, I discovered that the Nollywood industry, where I belong, was becoming more and more a tribalistic industry because a few financiers who were throwing in money for productions dictated who appear in the movies.

"So, more and more, we discovered that those of us, talking about Emeka and others, we were not getting the jobs we should get based on merit, I had to move over to the Yoruba genre and even at that, I discovered that the Yoruba genre was more like a help- me-I-help you outfit that couldn’t pay my bills, I just couldn’t cope."

Ogedengbe went on to thank God for his wife who stood by him through thick and thing, explaining that things got really bad that he was begging to feed.

"I bless God for a good wife, everything got messed up, I was practically begging to feed. I looked into it, I have been travelling out of the country since 2007, I told my wife that we have to make a sacrifice.

"I need to move out of the country and seek a greener pasture and as God would have it, the plans worked out. To the glory of God today, we are in the US together. I am a Security Guard, a job that takes care of me, my family and my people back home, while I upgrade my film-making skill.

ALSO READ: Actor talks shooting sex scenes in Nollywood

"I work as a security personnel, I trained to be a Security Guard and I obtained a guard card, which is the criterium to work as a guard, and maybe I might own my security company soon too."

Ogedengbe is known for movies such as "Onilara" (2008), "She Is My Sister" (2007) and "She is My Sister 2" (2007).