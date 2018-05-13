news

Toke Makinwa is beside herself with excitement and it has everything to do with being featured on CNN's African Voices.

During her interview, the media personality talked about her brand and her journey so far.

African Voices is a feature series that airs on CNN and examines Africa’s fastest rising stars who are making an impact in their various industries.

She also took to her Instagram page to express her excitement, See her post below:

Makinwa is not the only Nigerian star who has been featured on the series.