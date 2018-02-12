news

NdaniTV is back and this time, they are set to release a short film titled The House Wife.

After giving fans an exciting end to the year 2017 with Skinny Girl in Transit Season 4, Africa's premiere online entertainment platform, NdaniTV, sets to release new short movie.

The House Wife, a short film, tells the story of the average Nigerian man and his relationship with his stay-at-home wife. Featuring Blossom Chukwujekwu, Kiki Omeili and Kachi Nnochiri, the short film will be showing on February 16, 2018.

See official trailer below.

