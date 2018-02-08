Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Shuga season 6 returns to Nigeria, watch promo

“Shuga” Nothing stays the same as show returns to Nigeria for season 6 [Video]

Watch new promo for the 6th season of "Shuga," which returns to Nigeria this March.

  • Published:
Shuga season 6 returns to Nigeria, watch promo play

Jemima Osunde in "Shuga" season 6

(ID Africa)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nothing stays the same as "Shuga" returns to Nigeria for season six in new promo.

Set in Nigeria, the new season will focus primarily on family planning, contraception, HIV prevention and sexual health education.

play Princess in Shuga season 6 (ID Africa)

MTV Shuga season six cast

The sixth season features  returning lead cast members Timini Egbuson, Jemima Osunde, Sharon Ezeamaka and Olumide Oworu.

Funlola Aofiyebi–Raimi, Bolanle Olukanni, Nobert Young, Rahama Ibrahim Sadau, Ladani Sulaiman, Ozzy Agu, Shawn Faqua and Yakubu Mohammed also joined the original cast for the new season.

play Shuga season 6 returns to Nigeria

 

The new season of MTV "Shuga" is produced by Chris Ihidero and Emma Uduma, and directed by Tolulope Ajayi, Ishaya Bako and Tope Oshin

The past seasons of "Shuga" have featured Lupita Nyong’o, Tiwa Savage, Ice Prince, Adesua Etomi, Emmanuel Ikubese, Chris Attoh and others.

The new season will start airing on MTV Base West and other local TV stations on March 6.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Here are the housemates 'up for possible eviction'bullet
2 Big Brother Naija The housemates fight over food [Day 9 recap]bullet
3 Pulse List 5 Nollywood actors who have come out to say they are brokebullet

Related Articles

Pulse List Celebrating children's day: 5 child actors only 90s kids will remember
"MTV Shuga: Down South" Watch episode episode 12 - "Home is..."
"Shuga" Thousands attend auditions for TV series [Photos]
“Shuga” Rahama Sadau, Bolanle Olukanni, Nobert Young join season 6
"Game of Thrones" If show was made by Nollywood, this is what the cast would look like
"MTV Shuga: Down South" Watch episode 9 - "Reckoning"
“Shuga” Season 6 of series will be set in Nigeria
Nigerian Prince Movie wins $1M at Tribeca filmfest
"MTV Shuga: Down South" Watch episode 6 - "Choices"
Faraday Okoro 30-year-old Nigerian filmmaker wins $1M to develop his feature film

Movies

Femi Ogedengbe says he has achieved more as a security guard in USA than he did as an actor in Nigeria
Ali Baba Comedian respects Femi Ogedengbe for becoming a security guard in US instead of believing hype in Nigeria
Nina, Tobi, Cee C, recap of Big Brother Naija 3
Big Brother Naija Cee C gets into a fight with Nina, 'curves' Tobi again [Day 10 recap]
Tribute to Omotola jalade ekeinde for 40th birthday
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrating an evergreen Nollywood screen icon
"Inxeba (The Wound), the controversial South African movie on gay love and circumcision is set to stream on Netflix.
"Inxeba" South African movie on gay love and circumcision to stream on Netflix