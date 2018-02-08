24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nothing stays the same as "Shuga" returns to Nigeria for season six in new promo.

Set in Nigeria, the new season will focus primarily on family planning, contraception, HIV prevention and sexual health education.

MTV Shuga season six cast

The sixth season features returning lead cast members Timini Egbuson, Jemima Osunde, Sharon Ezeamaka and Olumide Oworu.

Funlola Aofiyebi–Raimi, Bolanle Olukanni, Nobert Young, Rahama Ibrahim Sadau, Ladani Sulaiman, Ozzy Agu, Shawn Faqua and Yakubu Mohammed also joined the original cast for the new season.

The new season of MTV "Shuga" is produced by Chris Ihidero and Emma Uduma, and directed by Tolulope Ajayi, Ishaya Bako and Tope Oshin

The past seasons of "Shuga" have featured Lupita Nyong’o, Tiwa Savage, Ice Prince, Adesua Etomi, Emmanuel Ikubese, Chris Attoh and others.

The new season will start airing on MTV Base West and other local TV stations on March 6.