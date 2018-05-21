Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Plot for Kemi Adetiba's new film, King of Boys

"King of Boys" Plot for Kemi Adetiba's anticipated movie revealed

After a number of mysterious teasers, we finally know what the anticipated Kemi Adetiba movie - "King of Boys" - is about.

  • Published:
Watch teaser for Kemi Adetiba's new film, King of Boys play

Kemi Adetiba releases teaser for new film, King of Boys

(Instagram/King of Boys)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Except for mysterious teasers, Kemi Adetiba has held back on revealing too much about her upcoming movie "King of Boys."

However, with the launch of the official website of the film, we have been let in on, to an extent, what the movie is all about.

The @kingofboysmovie just entered another dimension #emo#4oCN###emo#77iP##

A post shared by "King Of Boys" (@kingofboysmovie) on

According to the official website, "King of Boys" follows the story of Alhaja Eniola Salami, a businesswoman and philanthropist with a checkered past and a promising political future.

She is a pillar of society — loved by many, feared by most, and truly known by a select few. As her political ambitions see her outgrowing the underworld connections responsible for her considerable wealth, she’s drawn into a power struggle that threatens everything she holds dear.

To come out of this on top, she will need every ounce of the cunning, ruthlessness, and strategy that took her to the top, as well as the loyalty of those closest to her. But who can she really trust?

WARNING!! FLASHING LIGHTS. @kingofboysmovie #TheKingIsComing #Teaser

A post shared by Kemi Adetiba (@kemiadetiba) on

Aside from being her sophomore feature film - which comes after the critical and commercial success of "The Wedding Party" - "King of Boys" parades  an awesome array of acting award winners, making it one of the most anticipated films of the year.

The movie project which was announced in 2017, stars Sola Sobowale, Remilekun “Reminisce” Safaru, Adesua Etomi, Paul Sambo, illBLISS, Akin Lewis, Toni Tones, Demola Adedoyin, Osas Ajibade, Sharon Ooja, and Jide Kosoko.

play Toni Tones among the cast of Kemi Adetiba's "King of Boys" (Instagram/Toni Tones)

The success of Kemi Adetiba's directorial debut

Kemi Adetiba's first feature film "The Wedding Party" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), as the opening film of the City-to-City Spotlight.

After years of directing great music videos, the New York Film Academy alumna, who is popularly known as  Bruce Lee of Visuals," made her debut with the star-studded romantic comedy.

With the cultural impact, and commercial success of the movie, Adetiba positioned herself as a filmmaker to watch out for.

She followed up the success with "The King Women" - a web series that elevates conversations to a place of inspiration and empowerment.

Written and directed by Kemi Adetiba, "King of Boys" is coming to theaters in late 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Aishat Abimbola Late actress' children, family in tears as she's buried...bullet
2 Aisha Abimbola Late actress' family speaks upbullet
3 Aisha Abimbola "Omoge Campus" actress is deadbullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 7 most star-studded upcoming Nollywood movies
Omoni Oboli Actress shares her sexual harassment experience in Nollywood
"King of Boys" Here's your 1st look at Kemi Adetiba's new movie [Video]
Omoni Oboli Filmmaker on how "Moms at War" tells a story that is important in today's society
"King of Boys" Kemi Adetiba reveals cast of new movie
"King Women" Kemi Adetiba elevates conversations to a place of inspiration and empowerment
Sope Aluko How Nigerian-born actress landed a role in "Black Panther" and its impact on her career
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire 5 celebrities who can replace Frank Edoho on show
Pulse List 2017 Top 5 TV and web series of the year
Kemi Adetiba Filmmaker reveals upcoming movie, "King of boys"

Movies

Upcoming documentary, “Journey of an African Colony; The making of Nigeria
“Journey of an African Colony; The making of Nigeria” Watch trailer for upcoming documentary
DJ Neptune on who will win this season of Big Brother Naija
Pulse Opinion Why do Nigerian reality stars fade after the show?
Deadpool 2 is gruesomely funny and surprisingly mushy
Pulse Movie Review Deadpool 2 is gruesomely funny and surprisingly mushy
Watch episode 9 of Rumour Has It season 2
"Rumour Has It" Dolapo and Franklyn decide to get a DNA test in episode 9 [Watch]