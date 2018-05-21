news

Except for mysterious teasers, Kemi Adetiba has held back on revealing too much about her upcoming movie "King of Boys."

However, with the launch of the official website of the film, we have been let in on, to an extent, what the movie is all about.

According to the official website, "King of Boys" follows the story of Alhaja Eniola Salami, a businesswoman and philanthropist with a checkered past and a promising political future.

She is a pillar of society — loved by many, feared by most, and truly known by a select few. As her political ambitions see her outgrowing the underworld connections responsible for her considerable wealth, she’s drawn into a power struggle that threatens everything she holds dear.

To come out of this on top, she will need every ounce of the cunning, ruthlessness, and strategy that took her to the top, as well as the loyalty of those closest to her. But who can she really trust?

Aside from being her sophomore feature film - which comes after the critical and commercial success of "The Wedding Party" - "King of Boys" parades an awesome array of acting award winners, making it one of the most anticipated films of the year.

The movie project which was announced in 2017, stars Sola Sobowale, Remilekun “Reminisce” Safaru, Adesua Etomi, Paul Sambo, illBLISS, Akin Lewis, Toni Tones, Demola Adedoyin, Osas Ajibade, Sharon Ooja, and Jide Kosoko.

The success of Kemi Adetiba's directorial debut

Kemi Adetiba's first feature film "The Wedding Party" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), as the opening film of the City-to-City Spotlight.

After years of directing great music videos, the New York Film Academy alumna, who is popularly known as “Bruce Lee of Visuals," made her debut with the star-studded romantic comedy.

With the cultural impact, and commercial success of the movie, Adetiba positioned herself as a filmmaker to watch out for.

She followed up the success with "The King Women" - a web series that elevates conversations to a place of inspiration and empowerment.

Written and directed by Kemi Adetiba, "King of Boys" is coming to theaters in late 2018.