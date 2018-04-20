news

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemates, Lolu and Anto, have shared their thoughts on the relationship between Alex and Tobi.

Over the past few weeks, Alex and Tobi have grown so close, going from strategic partners to very good friends.

During a recent Live Eviction Show , Ebuka Obi Uchendu asked the two about their relationship. While Alex said they were just friends and nothing could possibly happen between them, Tobi said he could date Alex if she was available.

Alex also told Ebuka that the misconception people have about their relationship started with Cee-C, who thought Tobi was with Alex to get back at her.

During an interview with Pulse, Lolu and Anto were asked if they thought the 'Tolex' relationship was real or fake.

Here's what they said:

Lolu: "Who is in the relationship? Is it Alex's relationship with Tobi, or Tobi's relationship with Alex?

I will talk about it both ways. Tobi with Alex, I think it's a strategy. Alex with Tobi, I think was a strategy, but she started to like him."

Anto: "I don't even know what's going on there. I'm pretty close with Tobi, and honestly I have no idea what's going on with them."

But if it's real, I wish them the best of luck. If not, maybe it wins them the money. I don't know.

Alex and Tobi are among the five finalists battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. Other finalists are Cee-C, Nina and Miracle.