Cee-C tells Ebuka that Alex was throwing herself on almost all the guys in the house, exposing boobs and ass : Here's a recap of day 77.
Check out a recap of day 77, including social media reactions:
During the Live Eviction Show, Ebuka Obi Uchendu asked Alex about her relationship with Tobi. The current HOH told him that they are just friends and nothing could possibly happen between them.
She added that the misconception people have about their relationship started with Cee-C, who thought Tobi was with Alex to get back at her.
EBUKA to Alex About being HOH. About the something between her and Tobi.
Ebuka then asked Tobi about the expensive bracelet he gifted Alex, and asked if he is attracted to her or would date her outside the house.
Tobi explained that he used to find her annoying until he got to understand her. He added that he would date her if she was available.
EBUKA to Tobi About the face in his corner. About if he is attracted to Alex About the potential of him dating Alex.
When Ebuka asked Cee-C if she had a problem with a relationship between Tobi and Alex, or ever had a problem with it, she said no.
She added that she thought Alex threw herself at most guys in the house, exposing boobs and ass. She also added that even Leo had a problem with it.
EBUKA to Cee-C. About rolling her eyes at Alex and Tobi's response to Ebuka's questions.
For their wager, the housemates were asked to each pick a suitcase. If any of the housemate picks the suitcase with money in it, they would lose the wager, while the housemate who picks the suitcase with the money gets to keep it.
Miracle picked the suitcase with 200 thousand naira.
The Arena this night: WAGER Task . Housemates to each pick a suitcase with unknown content. Housemates must not pick the one with money in it. If any housemate picks the suitcase with money in it, he/she gets to keep the money but the house would lose their wager.
How the House lost their wager. . Miracle picked the money.
Alex receives surprise video message. Guess who??? . . Warning: You may need a tissue or two. . . Day 77
NiNa receives surprise video message. Guess who? . . Day 77.
Tobi receives surprise video message. Guess who?!!! . . . Day 77
CeeC receives surprise video message. Guess who??? . . . Day 77
Miracle receives surprise video message! Guess who? . . . Day 77
"I have never said anything like that before" - CeeC
There are currently five contestants battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. With 77 days gone, the housemates have 8 more days to spend in the Big Brother Naija house.
