What Cee-C thinks about Tobi and Alex Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija Cee-C says Alex threw herself at almost all the guys in the house, Tobi says he can date Alex [Day 77 recap]

Cee-C tells Ebuka that Alex was throwing herself on almost all the guys in the house, exposing boobs and ass : Here's a recap of day 77.

What Cee-C thinks about Tobi and Alex Brother Naija play

Cee-C tells Ebuka what she thinks about Tobi and Alex's friendship

Have you been following the new season of Big Brother Naija? Here are some important things you probably missed on day 77.

Check out a recap of day 77, including social media reactions:

Alex explains her relationship with Tobi

During the Live Eviction Show, Ebuka Obi Uchendu asked Alex about her relationship with Tobi. The current HOH told him that they are just friends and nothing could possibly happen between them.

She added that the misconception people have about their relationship started with Cee-C, who thought Tobi was with Alex to get back at her.

 

Tobi says she would date Alex

Ebuka then asked Tobi about the expensive bracelet he gifted Alex, and asked if he is attracted to her or would date her outside the house.

Tobi explained that he used to find her annoying until he got to understand her. He added that he would date her if she was available.

 

Cee-C talks about Tobi and Alex's relationship

When Ebuka asked Cee-C if she had a problem with a relationship between Tobi and Alex, or ever had a problem with it, she said no.

She added that she thought Alex threw herself at most guys in the house, exposing boobs and ass. She also added that even Leo had a problem with it.

Housemates lose their wager as Miracle wins 200 thousand naira

For their wager, the housemates were asked to each pick a suitcase. If any of the housemate picks the suitcase with money in it, they would lose the wager, while the housemate who picks the suitcase with the money gets to keep it.

Miracle picked the suitcase with 200 thousand naira.

 

Lolu, Anto and Khloe get evicted

 

 

The housemates receive messages from home

 

 

 

 

 

Cee-C talks about missing Anto and Alex's response to Ebuka

 

Twitter reactions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

There are currently five contestants battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. With 77 days gone, the housemates have 8 more days to spend in the Big Brother Naija house.

Video credit: @Thatgidigirl.

