Kwesé has announced the launch of its entertainment and sports television network Kwese TV in Nigeria.

The cable TV offers entertainment, international and African series and movies, news and a diverse mix of exclusive channels.

“We are excited to launch our dynamic content business in Nigeria, a market that we know is hungry for a compelling alternative pay TV network," said Elizabeth Amkpa, General Manager Kwesé TV Nigeria.

"At Kwesé we pride ourselves in having selected a strong general entertainment and sports programming line-up which we believe will be well received by viewers of all ages – kids, young adults, men and women, alike."

Kwesé has pioneered a ‘pay-as-you-watch’ subscription packages for premium programming, which enables consumers to purchase three and seven day subscriptions at 990 naira and 1,850 naira respectively, as well as a 30 day subscription option for only 6,275 naira.

The satellite dish and decoder combo are sold for 10,960 naira, inclusive of installation. Also, the first month’s (30 day) subscription to Kwesé TV’s full entertainment and sports bouquet is free.

The full Kwesé TV bouquet offers over 65 channels such as CNN International, DreamWorks, DTX, ESPN, VICELAND, Diddy’s REVOLT TV and home-grown channels such as Channels TV, TVC News and NTA.

Nigerian audiences can remain connected to Kwesé after expired subscription with channels such as Africa News, Flow TV, NTA, Islam TV and Kwesé Free Sports.

The Cable TV also prides itself in being the exclusive broadcast partner of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in sub-Saharan Africa.

Kwesé Free Sports is Africa’s largest and holds exclusive free-to-air rights to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia and the Premier League.

Kwese TV is the second pay-tv network to be launched in Nigeria in October. The first was TSTV, which is scheduled to begin operations on November 1, 2017.