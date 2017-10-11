Genevieve Nnaji has reportedly been cast in "Farming," the directorial debut from Nigerian-British writer-director Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

Based on Adewale's childhood, "Farming" tells story of a young Nigerian boy, 'farmed out' by his parents to a white British family in the hope of a better future. Instead, he becomes the feared leader of a white skinhead gang.

The upcoming autobiographical story features Nnaji alongside Hollywood actors Kate Beckinsale, Damon Idris and Gugu Mmbatha-Raw.

Idris plays the young Nigerian boy, Enitan, Beckinsale plays the white foster mother Ingrid, while Mbatha-Raw plays a kind teacher who offers Enita a chance at redemption. Nnaji's role is currently unknown.

Genevieve Nnaji, a Nollywood veteran who is popular for classic movies such as "Ije" and "Keeping Faith," recently made her directorial debut with the upcoming movie, "LionHeart."

The movie which was shot in Enugu State features the actress in a lead role alongside Steve Eboh, Pete Edochie, Kalu Ikeagwu, Onyeka Onwenu, Nkem Owoh, Kanayo O Kanayo, Ngozi Ezeonu, Phyno, Peter Okoye among others.

Written by C.J Fiery Obasi based on a screenplay by Ishaya Bako and Emil Garuba, "Lion Heart" follows the story of an Igbo family that is into transport business.

Nnaji's directorial debut comes after the success of the 2015 movie "Road to Yesterday," which introduced her as a movie producer.

Nnaji's representative is yet to respond to Pulse Nigeria's request for comment.