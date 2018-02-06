Ebuka sends hilarious message to wife on their anniversary

news

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu sends his wife, Cynthia a hilarious message as they celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

The media personality and present host of the 3rd season of reality show "Big Brother Naija" took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, where he wrote some cute words for his wife even though it sounded funny.

"Two years today since I completely handed you my mumu button without question...Thank you for being the best ride-or-die I could ever ask for. And for being the one with a sharp business mind. Rooting seriously for your new baby...I love you so much!!! Happy anniversary babe," he wrote.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu got married to Cynthia Obianodo in February 2016 , an event which was star-studded. The couple had their traditional wedding earlier in 2015.

ALSO READ: 5 things you need to know about Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

After a rollercoaster of travelling from Dubai, to Sentosa Island and Marina Bay in Singapore, for their honeymoon, the gist that the couple will be expecting their first child began to filter the air in 2016 when the couple showed up at the singer, Omawunmi's birthday bash and Cynthia's baby bump was so evident.

However, their little bundle of joy arrived on Wednesday, November 9, 2016. They named her Jewel Obi-Uchendu. Congratulations to the Obi-Uchendus on their anniversary.