EbonyLife TV sexual assault allegations against Andre Blaze Henshaw

Andre Blaze Henshaw EbonyLife TV reacts to sexual assault allegations against TV host

Andre Blaze is the co-host of Men's Corner. He is also reportedly the voice behind Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala.

EbonyLife TV has reacted to the sexual assault allegations against one of its presenters, Andre Blaze Henshaw.

Henshaw, who is the co-host of the programme, "Men's Corner," has been accused of sexually assaulting OluTimehin Adegbeye, a Nigerian writer and activist.

According to Adegbeye, Henshaw assaulted her two years ago. An allegation that Henshaw has since refuted on social media. 

 

Reacting to the situation, Mo Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife TV, said, “I am very concerned about these allegations and I am determined to find out the truth."

"Naturally, we do not condone sexual assault against or unwanted advances towards women, therefore we are investigating whether there is any merit to these claims. We will issue a further statement as soon as we have more information.”

play Andre Blaze on set of EbonyLife TV's "Men Corner" with co-hosts, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Mazino (Instagram/AndreBlaze )

Henshaw is popular for hosting shows such as Nigeria's Got Talent. He is also reportedly the voice behind Big Brother. Naija: Double Wahala.

Adegbeye is a Nigerian writer, editor and activist, whose work concentrates on questions of gender, sexuality, poverty and feminism.

