Biggie also asked the finalists which housemate they would choose as the winner if they could.
Biggie removes Cee-C as HOH
CEEC HAS BEEN REPLACED AS HOH. Big Brother; 1. Changes rules of CloseUp Task 2. Asks Housemates to chose new head of house. Alex reluctantly volunteers when no one seemed to want the title.
Cee-C gets a strike for her actions
Tobi receives a Word of Advice from Big Brother.
Cee-C gets into a fight with Miracle
Cee-C apologises to Tobi
Alex and Miracle win closeup smile task
Miracle and Nina's presentation. SMILE task sponsored by CLOSEUP!!!
Miracle and Nina's presentation Part 2. Warning: Contains Kissing scene
CeeC and Tobi's presentation. SMILE task sponsored by CLOSEUP!
Miracle and Alex wins the CLOSEUP SMILE challenge!!!
Diary sessions
Tobi's thoughts on CeeC's Apology.
Letting it out... Tobi's Diary Session
Q: Who would you vote to be in the finals if you couldn't be there.
Q: Who would you vote to be in the finals if you couldn't be there.
Alex thoughts on CeeC's anger meltdown. Q: Who would you vote to be in the finals if you couldn't be there.
Q: Who would you vote to be in the finals if you couldn't be there.
There are currently five contestants battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. With 80 days gone, the housemates have four more days to spend in the Big Brother Naija house.
Video credit: @Thatgidigirl.