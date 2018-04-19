Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Cee-C apologises to Tobi Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija Cee-C gets into a fight with Miracle, apologises to Tobi, breaks down in tears after diary session [Day 80 recap]

Biggie also asked the finalists which housemate they would choose as the winner if they could.' [Day 89 recap]

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Have you been following the new season of Big Brother Naija? Here are some important things you probably missed on day 80.

Check out a recap of day 80, including social media reactions:

Cee-C gets into a fight with Tobi

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Biggie removes Cee-C as HOH

Cee-C gets a strike for her actions

 

 

Cee-C gets into a fight with Miracle

 

Cee-C apologises to Tobi

 

Alex and Miracle win closeup smile task

 

 

 

 

Diary sessions

 

 

 

 

 

There are currently five contestants battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. With 80 days gone, the housemates have four more days to spend in the Big Brother Naija house.

Video credit: @Thatgidigirl.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija "Mumu, Ode, gossip, Idiot, Oloshi" - Cee-C hurls...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Cee-C breaks down in tears, Tobi explains why his...bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Twitter reacts to Alex's apology letter to Cee-Cbullet

Related Articles

Big Brother Naija "Mumu, Ode, gossip, Idiot, Oloshi" - Cee-C hurls insults at Tobi [Video]
Big Brother Naija Lolu and Anto talk about Tobi being a "gossip"
Big Brother Naija "Women, never talk to a man the way Cee-C has spoken to Tobi today" - Linda Ikeji
Big Brother Naija Biggie removes Cee-C as Head of House after fight with Tobi
Big Brother Naija Cee-C says Tobi is a 'f**k boy' who has nothing to offer her [Day 79 recap]
Big Brother Naija Twitter reacts to Alex's apology letter to Cee-C
Big Brother Naija Who do you think will win this year's #BBNaija? [Poll]
Big Brother Naija Cee-C breaks down in tears, Tobi explains why his relationship with Cee-C crashed [Day 78 recap]
Big Brother Naija Who is your favourite #BBNaija housemate this season? [Poll]
Big Brother Naija Cee-C gets a strike and stern warning for provoking Tobi

Movies

Cee-C insults Tobi
Big Brother Naija Cee-C's sister reacts to housemate's fight with Tobi
Kenya's feature film Rafiki debuts at Cannes Festival
Rafiki Kenyan feature film debuts at Cannes Festival
Housemates meet Biggie, Anto Khloe return Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Cee-C gets a strike and stern warning for provoking Tobi
Who do you think will win this year's Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Biggie removes Cee-C as Head of House after fight with Tobi