Kiki Omeili is producing her first feature film, "Run," which also features her as the lead character, Tomilola Wright.

"Run" comes after Omeili's production debut in 2016 with the short-film, Unprotected, which was selected for screening at the Cannes International Film Festival.

"Run" stars the actress alongside Rotimi Salami, Greg Ojefua and Comedian Owen Gee.

Written and produced by Omeili, the upcoming movie is directed by Uche Chukwu. After weeks of shooting in Lagos, "Run" wrapped principal photography on Monday, June 18.

Omeili is popular for her roles in movies such as "Gbomo Gbomo Express," "Married but Living Single," "Catch.er," "Couple of Days" and "The Antique."

The official synopsis and release date for "Run" hasn't been revealed.