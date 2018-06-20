Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Behind the scenes of Kiki Omeili's 1st feature film Run

Kiki Omeili Actress is producing 1st feature film, go behind-the-scenes of "Run"

"Run" also stars Kiki Omeili as the lead character, Tomilola Wright.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Samuel Rotimi and Kiki Omeili on set of Run play

Samuel Rotimi and Kiki Omeili on set of Run

(Kiki Omeili)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kiki Omeili is producing her first feature film, "Run," which also features her as the lead character, Tomilola Wright.

"Run" comes after Omeili's production debut in 2016 with the short-film, Unprotected, which was selected for screening at the Cannes International Film Festival.

play Kelechi Udegbe and Kiki Omeili on set of Run (Kiki Omeili )

play Kiki Omeili on set of Run (Kiki Omeili)

 

"Run" stars the actress alongside Rotimi Salami, Greg Ojefua and Comedian Owen Gee.

Written and produced by Omeili, the upcoming movie is directed by Uche Chukwu. After weeks of shooting in  Lagos, "Run" wrapped principal photography on Monday, June 18.

play Kiki Omeili on set of Run

play Behind the scene of Kiki Omeili's 1st feature film production, Run

play Behind the scene of Kiki Omeili's 1st feature film production, Run

 

Omeili is popular for her roles in movies such as "Gbomo Gbomo Express," "Married but Living Single," "Catch.er," "Couple of Days" and "The Antique."

The official synopsis and release date for "Run" hasn't been revealed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 5 famous footballers who have starred in a moviebullet
2 Nelson Gold Rising Nollywood actor slumps, dies days after 26th birthdaybullet
3 Linda Ikeji TV Here's how much it cost media entrepreneur to set up...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 5 real-life political drama that could be turned into Nollywood films
Pulse List 7 most star-studded upcoming Nollywood movies
Pulse List 5 Nigerian films that advocate for gay rights
Pulse List All the new Nollywood movies you should see in cinemas this June
Ramsey Nouah Actor on being passionate about craft, making directorial debut with "Living in Bondage" sequel, 'new Nollywood'
Hakeem Kae-Kazim British-Nigerian actor on making it in Hollywood, his directorial debut, importance of telling African stories
John Boyega How British-Nigerian actor landed a role in the biggest movie franchise in the world
Pulse List These 5 Nigerian books are being made into movies and TV shows
Big Brother Naija 5 types of #BBNaija supporters
World Cup 2018 5 famous footballers who have starred in a movie

Movies

Osas Ajibade at the MET Gala themed premiere of Ocean's 8
"Ocean's 8" Simi wants to know why there are extravagant premieres for Hollywood films in Nigeria
Banky W
Banky W "The other winner of Big Brother Naija"
Entries open for 'Talent Factory Academy'
MultiChoice Entries open for 'Talent Factory Academy'
2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards full winners list
2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards "Black Panther," "Stranger Things," Michael B. Jordan among winners