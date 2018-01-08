Atlanta season 2 gets release date, 1st teaser

news

Donald Glover’s award-winning FX series “Atlanta” returns in March, and there's a teaser already.

The second season, titled “Atlanta Robbin’ Season,” will air its first episode on March 1, 2018.

A teaser for the season premiered during the 2018 Golden Globes , and features Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, and Lakeith Stanfield.

The second season of TV series was delayed due to Glover’s busy work schedule, which includes his role as Lando Calrissian in the upcoming "Star Wars" movie.

At the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, Glover won Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for “Atlanta.” With his win, he became the first black person to win an Emmy for the category.

Glover also won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Earnest "Earn" Marks. He was also nominated for Outstanding Writing, but lost to Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe's "Master of None."

“Atlanta” has also earned Glover Golden Globes for Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy and for acting.

"Atlanta" is an American comedy-drama television series which premiered in 2016 and follows the story of two cousins navigating their way in the Atlanta rap scene in an effort to improve their lives and the lives of their families.