Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Anto evicted from the Big Brother Naija house

Big Brother Naija Anto evicted from #BBNnaija house

Anto has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.

  • Published:
Anto evicted from Big Brother Naija house play

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Anto

(Africa Magic)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Anto is the latest housemate to be evicted from the Brother Naija house.

On Sunday, April 15, 2018, Ebuka Obi Uchendu announced the housemate as the latest to exit the house. Her eviction  comes a week after Rico's eviction, and three weeks after she was announced as one of the ex-housemates to return to the house.

She joins other evicted housemates, Ahneeka and Angel, Bitto and Princess (Pritto, Vandora and Dee-One (Van-Dee) , Bambam, Teddy A, Rico and Leo and Ifu.

Favourite Big Brother Naija pair Poll play Anto is the first ex-housemate to return to the house as a contestant.

 

Anto is a 28 year-old Etsako indigene from Edo state. She grew up in the US but had always dreamt of coming back to work in Nigeria.

Her favourite musician is Wande Coal. She intends to use the Big Brother platform to launch her public speaking career.

Anto was initially evicted on Sunday, March 18, 2018 before her return to the house.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Viewers react to Saturday night party, Alex and Tobi's...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija DJ Neptune predicts who will win this season of #BBNaijabullet
3 Big Brother Naija Miracle wins N1M, Khloe, Cee-C and Anto name 2...bullet

Related Articles

Big Brother Naija Organisers explain the 'bring back evicted housemates' twist
Big Brother Naija Rico predicts who will win #BBNaija
Big Brother Naija Rico on which housemate he thinks will be evicted this Sunday
Big Brother Naija Viewers react to Cee-C and Tobi's reconciliation [Day 74 recap]
Big Brother Naija DJ Neptune predicts who will win this season of #BBNaija
Big Brother Naija Which of the evicted housemates do you want back on the show? [Poll]
Big Brother Naija Here's how evicted housemates are campaigning for their return to the house
Big Brother Naija Alex's mum asks Nigerians to forgive her for crying over Leo's eviction, says she has come back to her senses
Big Brother Naija Cee-C says she can't marry a man like Lolu, viewers react to Bambam allegedly giving Teddy A a 'handjob' [Day 45 recap]
Big Brother Naija Anto evicted from #BBNaija

Movies

Lolu says he was molested at the age of 5 Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Lolu evicted from #BBNaija
Khloe returns to the Big Brother Naija house
Big Brother Naija Khloe evicted from #BBNaija
Promasidor Nigeria Premieres ONGAcious Family TV Show
#ONGAcious Promasidor premieres ONGAcious family TV show
Meet cast of Linda Ikeji's new reality TV show Made in Gidi
Linda Ikeji Meet the cast of media entrepreneur's new reality TV show 'Made In Gidi'