news

Anto is the latest housemate to be evicted from the Brother Naija house.

On Sunday, April 15, 2018, Ebuka Obi Uchendu announced the housemate as the latest to exit the house. Her eviction comes a week after Rico's eviction, and three weeks after she was announced as one of the ex-housemates to return to the house.

She joins other evicted housemates, Ahneeka and Angel, Bitto and Princess (Pritto, Vandora and Dee-One (Van-Dee) , Bambam, Teddy A, Rico and Leo and Ifu.

Anto is a 28 year-old Etsako indigene from Edo state. She grew up in the US but had always dreamt of coming back to work in Nigeria.

Her favourite musician is Wande Coal. She intends to use the Big Brother platform to launch her public speaking career.

Anto was initially evicted on Sunday, March 18, 2018 before her return to the house.