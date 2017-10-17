5 Nollywood movie with most nudity and sex scenes

Nollywood almost never gets sex and nudity right in films. It takes a great deal of talent and hard work to create realistic sex scenes.

In recent times, there have been several films and TV series that have portrayed the authenticity of sex - they include the sex scene between Sammy and Elizabeth in "Fifty," the shower sex scene between Teni and Emeka in "Battleground" and those in "Devil in the Detail."

But viewers have mostly been treated to ridiculously funny and unjustifiable depictions of sex and nudity: Scenes that will make you cringe and wonder what the actors, directors, producers and Nigeria Film and Video Censors Board were all thinking.

Pulse Movies has put together five Nollywood movies that failed to justify its nude and sex scenes.

1. "Shakira"

A movie about a man on rebound, who gets involved with a married woman, Shakira. The gratuitous sex in this movie doesn't distract you from the story because there's actually no story in the first place.

But quite a number of people may find the raunchy scenes between Majid Michel and Mercy Johnson, no matter how terrible, enough reason to sit through "Shakira."

2. "The Grand Player"

A movie about Anita (Mercy Johnson) who gives her savings to her boyfriend Phil (Jim Iyke), a guy who constantly cheats on her.

The film features several scenes of a nude Biola Ige as Phil's sidechick and quite a number of terribly made sex scenes.

3. "Heart of Men"

A Frank Rajah production starring Majid Michel, Yvonne Nelson and John Dumelo, the movie includes several sex scenes as well as threesome scene.

Despite its intricate and somewhat engaging plot, the movie is mostly remembered for its numerous unnecessary sex scenes. Almost every cast member has a scene to show off his or her erotic skills.

Despite the criticisms, "Heart of Men" was a success which opened the door for so many other "soft porn" movies in Nollywood.

4. "Room 027"

A 2013 movie which featured Tony Umez and Chinelo Ememchukwu, "Room 027" is, to put it simply, an embarrassing Nollywood movie with sex scenes and on-screen nudity that should never have happened.

5. "Bold 5 Ladies"

This film, with sex scenes that are as embarrassing and horrible as they come, would have to stand in for the long list of 'blackberry themed' movies we have had in Nollywood.

These movies were aimed at portraying how ladies supposedly traded their bodies for a phone. It's a good thing the industry is somewhat past horrible movies like "Bold 5 Babes."