2017 AFRIFF Festival Schedule

Check out the complete 2017 Africa International Film Festival schedule which includes film screenings and seminars.
Check out the complete 2017 festival schedule which includes film screenings and seminars.
Waiting For Hassana — a short film By Ifunanya Maduka
I Am Not a Witch — a film By Rungano Nyoni
only Invites and “All Access” Pass admits
Venue: Genesis Cinema, The Palms Lekki Mall, Lagos.
Time: 7 pm — 10 pm
Red Carpet & Cocktails begin at 6 pm
Venue: South Eatery and Social House, 92b Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 10.30 pm
SCREENING AT THE CINEMAS
167 world class films by African Film makers, Africans in the Diaspora and Friends of Africa — Admission is Free
Venue 1: Genesis Deluxe Cinemas, The Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki, Lagos
Venue 2: Silverbird Galleria, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos
Film Genres:
FEATURE FILMS
SHORT FILMS
ANIMATION
STUDENT SHORT FILMS
DOCUMENTARIES
INTERNATIONAL PANAORAMA
Time: 10 am — 10 pm
Venue: AFRINOLLY SPACE, Plot 5 Etal Avenue, off Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos
Beginners & Intermediate Classes
ACTING facilitated by Hilda Dokubo
BASIC DSLR FILMMAKING with CANON
WRITING FOR TV facilitated by Victor ‘Sanchez’ Aghahowa
Time: 10 am — 5 pm
Focus is to expose the young up comers to professional and educational opportunities immediately and dialogue in keynote conversations, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower for the future
***Pre-selected trainees and registered delegates only
Venue: AFRINOLLY SPACE
Plot 5 Etal Avenue, off Kudirat Abiola Way
In conversation with UK filmmakers Moyo and Morayo Akande, facilitated by the British Council
Thursday 2nd Oct, 10 am — 11am
Thursday, Oct 2, 11 am — 12 noon
Friday Oct, 3rd, 10–12 pm
Focus is to dialogue in keynote conversations, masterclasses and seminars, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower film industry professionals.
***For Registered Industry Delegates & Media Delegates only “All Access” Pass admits
Venue: Africa Artist Foundation/Genesis Cinemas,
54 Raymond Njoku Street, Ikoyi/The Palms Lekki Mall, Lagos
Keynote conversations centering on matters relating to technical film crew in Nigeria. Facilitated by BCI studios featuring Queen Martin (Line Producer), Bose Oshin (Producer Manager/Line Producer), Baba Agba (Cinematographer), Ayodele Onyekachi Banjo (Post Supervisor and Editor), Michael “Truth” Ogunlade (Composer).
Time: 10 am — 2 pm
Panel Discussion, keynote conversation on divergent opinions held of African Films, the current place of African entertainment content on the global scene, partnerships,exporting our African content and the its future, riding on technology and strategic partnerships. By facilitated by Forde Pro.
Time: 3 pm — 5 pm
Focus is to dialogue in keynote conversations, master classes and seminars, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower film industry professionals.
***For Registered Industry Delegates & Media
Venue: Genesis Cinemas/Ultima Studios
Masterclass By Christian Epps, facilitated by the Embassy of The United States
Time: 10 am — 4 pm
Seminar By Nadia Denton facilitated by The British Council
Time: 10 am — 12 noon
Business Clinic/Presentation Facilitated by Mahmood Ali-Balogun, featuring presentations from the KwaZulu
Natal Film Commission and the National FIlm and Video Foundation South Africa.
Venue: Eko Hotels and Suites by 11 am — 1 pm
Masterclass By Steve Whitford, Professional Sound Recordist & Digital Film Expert (University of Portsmouth), Lucy Brown, Head of Film & Television (University of Greenwich) and Alex Lichtensels, Film & Television (University of Greenwich)
Time: 1 pm — 3pm
Business Clinic/Presentation By Victoria Thomas Facilitated by the British council.
Time: 3 pm — 5 pm
Keynote Conversation With American documentary filmmaker Erin Bagwell, facilitated by the Embassy of the United States, featuring Uche Jombo (CEO Uche Jombo Studios), Emem Isong (Royal Arts Academy), Blessing Egbe (BConcept Network Productions).
Moderated by Kemi Lala Akindoju
Time: 6:00 pm — 8 pm
US Embassy Private Hosting - Strictly by Invitation
AFRIFF Hangout
only “All Access” Pass admits
8 pm — Midnight
Venue to be announced Later!
Focus is to dialogue in keynote conversations, masterclasses and seminars, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower film industry professionals.
***For Registered Industry Delegates & Media
only “All Access” Pass admits
Venue: Genesis Cinemas/Ultima Studios
Masterclass By Christian Epps facilitated by the Embassy of The United States
10 am — 4 pm
Panel Discussion By Shola Amoo, Isioma Osagie (TBC), Nadia Denton (Moderator), Steve Whitford
Facilitated by the British council
10 am –12 noon
Seminar/Keynote Conversation By the Surreal 16 Collective
moderated by Newton Aduaka
Time: 1 pm — 3 pm
Everything you need to know to make sure you are on the right side of the law”
Masterclass By Isioma Idigbe facilitate by Punuka Solicitors
Time: 3 pm –5 pm
Institut Francais /French Embassy Cocktails
Strictly by Invitation
7 pm — 10 pm
General Consulate of France, 1 Oyinkan Abayomi Drive, Iko
Focus is to dialogue in keynote conversations, master classes and seminars, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower film industry professionals.
***For Registered Industry Delegates & Media
Venue: Silverbird Cinemas/Genesis Cinemas/ Terra Kulture
Presentation By Julien Ezanno, Head of bilateral relations at the National Center for Cinema and The Moving Image, France. Facilitated by Institut Francais/Embassy Of France
Time: 1 pm — 3pm
Discussion By Julien Ezanno, Head of bilateral relations at the National Center for Cinema and The Moving Image, France, Hon. Desmond Eliott, Lagos State Legislature, Honourable Minister of Information Alhaji Lai Mohammed.
Moderated by Bikiya Graham Douglas
3 pm — 5 pm
Session 3
Canon Live Streaming Masterclass
Special Masterclass
(Production houses/broadcast Media/vloggers/bloggers/religious organisations/event agencies only. Facilitated by Canon
1 pm — 5 pm, Genesis Cinemas, Palms Lekki Mall Special U.S Embassy Documentary Screenings
Open to Public
11 pm — 3 pm
Terra Kulture, 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos
French Cultural Night/Screening
only “All Access” Pass admits
7 pm — 10 pm
Terra Kulture, 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos
only “All Access” Pass admits
10 pm — till late
BNatural Spa, 14 Abagbon Cl, Victoria Island, Lagos
Friday, November 3rd, 2017
.Focus is to dialogue in keynote conversations, master classes and seminars, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower film industry professionals.
***For Registered Industry Delegates & Media only
Venue: Genesis Cinemas /Eko Hotels and Suites
Session 1: Accelerate Filmmaker Project Session
Presentation With Lala Akindoju, facilitated by Accelerate TV and AFRIFF
Time: 10 am — 12 pm
Panel Discussion Facilitated by Accessbank featuring Ntel, Cisco, 9Mobile, Introducing NVIVO TV
Presentation By Cisco
1 pm — 3 pm
Session 4: Production and Distribution of African Content (Production et distribution des contenus africains)
Panel Discussion Moderated by Bikiya Graham Douglas
Featuring Alain Modot (MD DIFFA), David Kessler (MD Studio Orange), Olukayode A. Pitan (MD Bank of Industry) Kunle Afolayam (CEO Golden Effects Studio)
.Facilitated By Institut Francais/Embassy Of France
Time: 3 pm — 5 pm
Friday, November 3, 2017
Felicite — a film By Alain Gomis
Venue: Genesis Cinema
Time: 7 pm — 10 pm
Rave: Festival Party
Tilt Lounge, 33 Olubunmi Owa Street, around CBC towers, Lekki Phase 1
10 pm
Saturday, November 4, 2017
Venue: Eko Convention Centre
Eko Hotel & Suites,Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 7 pm — 11 pm
Red Carpet & Cocktails begin at 6 pm
After Party: Soirée
Eko Convention Centre
Eko Hotel & Suites,Victoria Island, Lagos