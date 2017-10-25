2017 AFRIFF Festival Schedule

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The prestigious Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) is reopening in Lagos, Nigeria, for its 7th edition on October 29.

Check out the complete 2017 festival schedule which includes film screenings and seminars.

DAY 1: Opening Night Film— Sunday, October 29, 2017

Waiting For Hassana — a short film By Ifunanya Maduka

I Am Not a Witch — a film By Rungano Nyoni

Venue: Genesis Cinema, The Palms Lekki Mall, Lagos.

Time: 7 pm — 10 pm

Red Carpet & Cocktails begin at 6 pm

Soirée: Opening Night Party — “strictly by Invitation”

Venue: South Eatery and Social House, 92b Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 10.30 pm

DAY 2–6: Monday, October 30th, 2017 — Friday, November 3, 2017

SCREENING AT THE CINEMAS

167 world class films by African Film makers, Africans in the Diaspora and Friends of Africa — Admission is Free

Venue 1: Genesis Deluxe Cinemas, The Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki, Lagos

Venue 2: Silverbird Galleria, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos

Film Genres:

FEATURE FILMS

SHORT FILMS

ANIMATION

STUDENT SHORT FILMS

DOCUMENTARIES

INTERNATIONAL PANAORAMA

Time: 10 am — 10 pm

DAY 2–5: Monday, October 30, 2017 — Friday, November 3, 2017

AFRIFF TALENT DEVELOPMENT WORKSHOPS — For Registered Students only

Venue: AFRINOLLY SPACE, Plot 5 Etal Avenue, off Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos

Beginners & Intermediate Classes

ACTING facilitated by Hilda Dokubo

BASIC DSLR FILMMAKING with CANON

WRITING FOR TV facilitated by Victor ‘Sanchez’ Aghahowa

Time: 10 am — 5 pm

DAY 5 & 6: WORKSHOP INDUSTRY DAY — Thursday & Friday, Nov. 2–3, 2017

Focus is to expose the young up comers to professional and educational opportunities immediately and dialogue in keynote conversations, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower for the future

***Pre-selected trainees and registered delegates only

Venue: AFRINOLLY SPACE

Plot 5 Etal Avenue, off Kudirat Abiola Way

Session 1: THE D.I.Y OF FILMMAKING

In conversation with UK filmmakers Moyo and Morayo Akande, facilitated by the British Council

Thursday 2nd Oct, 10 am — 11am

Session 2: BLACK DIASPORIC CINEMA — In conversation with UK filmmakers Shola Amoo

Thursday, Oct 2, 11 am — 12 noon

Session 4: ACTING MASTERCLASS with Segun Arinze

Friday Oct, 3rd, 10–12 pm

DAY 2: INDUSTRY PROGRAM - Monday, October 30, 2017

Focus is to dialogue in keynote conversations, masterclasses and seminars, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower film industry professionals.

Venue: Africa Artist Foundation/Genesis Cinemas,

54 Raymond Njoku Street, Ikoyi/The Palms Lekki Mall, Lagos

Session 1: Below The Line — Perspectives from behind the Camera

Keynote conversations centering on matters relating to technical film crew in Nigeria. Facilitated by BCI studios featuring Queen Martin (Line Producer), Bose Oshin (Producer Manager/Line Producer), Baba Agba (Cinematographer), Ayodele Onyekachi Banjo (Post Supervisor and Editor), Michael “Truth” Ogunlade (Composer).

Time: 10 am — 2 pm

Session 2: Understanding African Entertainment Across Borders

Panel Discussion, keynote conversation on divergent opinions held of African Films, the current place of African entertainment content on the global scene, partnerships,exporting our African content and the its future, riding on technology and strategic partnerships. By facilitated by Forde Pro.

Time: 3 pm — 5 pm

DAY 3: INDUSTRY PROGRAM - Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Focus is to dialogue in keynote conversations, master classes and seminars, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower film industry professionals.

Venue: Genesis Cinemas/Ultima Studios

Session 1: Lighting Design

Masterclass By Christian Epps, facilitated by the Embassy of The United States

Time: 10 am — 4 pm

Session 2: Film festival Success: Developing Your Festival Strategy

Seminar By Nadia Denton facilitated by The British Council

Time: 10 am — 12 noon

Session 3: South Africa Co-financing and Co-production session.

Business Clinic/Presentation Facilitated by Mahmood Ali-Balogun, featuring presentations from the KwaZulu

Natal Film Commission and the National FIlm and Video Foundation South Africa.

Venue: Eko Hotels and Suites by 11 am — 1 pm

Session 4: Recording Sound and Producing for Television

Masterclass By Steve Whitford, Professional Sound Recordist & Digital Film Expert (University of Portsmouth), Lucy Brown, Head of Film & Television (University of Greenwich) and Alex Lichtensels, Film & Television (University of Greenwich)

Time: 1 pm — 3pm

Session 5: MY STORY, THEIR MONEY: Packaging and Pitching African stories to the Global Film Market

Business Clinic/Presentation By Victoria Thomas Facilitated by the British council.

Time: 3 pm — 5 pm

Session 6: Screening of Dream, Girl/ Women & Entrepreneurship

Keynote Conversation With American documentary filmmaker Erin Bagwell, facilitated by the Embassy of the United States, featuring Uche Jombo (CEO Uche Jombo Studios), Emem Isong (Royal Arts Academy), Blessing Egbe (BConcept Network Productions).

Moderated by Kemi Lala Akindoju

Time: 6:00 pm — 8 pm

US Embassy Private Hosting - Strictly by Invitation

AFRIFF Hangout

8 pm — Midnight

Venue to be announced Later!

DAY 4: INDUSTRY PROGRAM - Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Focus is to dialogue in keynote conversations, masterclasses and seminars, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower film industry professionals.

***For Registered Industry Delegates & Media

Venue: Genesis Cinemas/Ultima Studios

Session 1: Lighting Design Masterclass with Christian Epps

Masterclass By Christian Epps facilitated by the Embassy of The United States

10 am — 4 pm

Session 2: Creative Hustle: Alternative career pathways in film

Panel Discussion By Shola Amoo, Isioma Osagie (TBC), Nadia Denton (Moderator), Steve Whitford

Facilitated by the British council

10 am –12 noon

Session 3: Nigerian Arthouse Cinema -creating a new kind of Nigerian cinema

Seminar/Keynote Conversation By the Surreal 16 Collective

moderated by Newton Aduaka

Time: 1 pm — 3 pm

Session 4: PUNUKA Presents — Preparations and Precautions for Film And TV production

Everything you need to know to make sure you are on the right side of the law”

Masterclass By Isioma Idigbe facilitate by Punuka Solicitors

Time: 3 pm –5 pm

Institut Francais /French Embassy Cocktails

Strictly by Invitation

7 pm — 10 pm

General Consulate of France, 1 Oyinkan Abayomi Drive, Iko

INDUSTRY PROGRAM: Thursday, November 2, 2017

Focus is to dialogue in keynote conversations, master classes and seminars, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower film industry professionals.

Venue: Silverbird Cinemas/Genesis Cinemas/ Terra Kulture

Session 1: Funding Opportunities For Nollywood (Scriptwriting, Production funds)

Presentation By Julien Ezanno, Head of bilateral relations at the National Center for Cinema and The Moving Image, France. Facilitated by Institut Francais/Embassy Of France

Time: 1 pm — 3pm

Session 2: Le Cinema Au Service De La Diplomatie — The Role of Cinema in diplomacy Panel

Discussion By Julien Ezanno, Head of bilateral relations at the National Center for Cinema and The Moving Image, France, Hon. Desmond Eliott, Lagos State Legislature, Honourable Minister of Information Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Moderated by Bikiya Graham Douglas

3 pm — 5 pm

Session 3

Canon Live Streaming Masterclass

Special Masterclass

(Production houses/broadcast Media/vloggers/bloggers/religious organisations/event agencies only. Facilitated by Canon

1 pm — 5 pm, Genesis Cinemas, Palms Lekki Mall Special U.S Embassy Documentary Screenings

Open to Public

11 pm — 3 pm

Terra Kulture, 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos

French Cultural Night/Screening

7 pm — 10 pm

Terra Kulture, 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos

AFRIFF HANGOUT

10 pm — till late

BNatural Spa, 14 Abagbon Cl, Victoria Island, Lagos

DAY 6: INDUSTRY PROGRAM ENDS

Friday, November 3rd, 2017

.Focus is to dialogue in keynote conversations, master classes and seminars, aimed at sharing knowledge, ideas and trends to empower film industry professionals.

Venue: Genesis Cinemas /Eko Hotels and Suites

Session 1: Accelerate Filmmaker Project Session

Presentation With Lala Akindoju, facilitated by Accelerate TV and AFRIFF

Time: 10 am — 12 pm

Session 3: Technology Driven by Entertainment

Panel Discussion Facilitated by Accessbank featuring Ntel, Cisco, 9Mobile, Introducing NVIVO TV

Presentation By Cisco

1 pm — 3 pm

Session 4: Production and Distribution of African Content (Production et distribution des contenus africains)

Panel Discussion Moderated by Bikiya Graham Douglas

Featuring Alain Modot (MD DIFFA), David Kessler (MD Studio Orange), Olukayode A. Pitan (MD Bank of Industry) Kunle Afolayam (CEO Golden Effects Studio)

.Facilitated By Institut Francais/Embassy Of France

Time: 3 pm — 5 pm

DAY 6: CLOSING FILM

Friday, November 3, 2017

Felicite — a film By Alain Gomis

Venue: Genesis Cinema

Time: 7 pm — 10 pm

Rave: Festival Party

Tilt Lounge, 33 Olubunmi Owa Street, around CBC towers, Lekki Phase 1

10 pm

DAY 7: AFRIFF GLOBE AWARDS

Saturday, November 4, 2017

Venue: Eko Convention Centre

Eko Hotel & Suites,Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 7 pm — 11 pm

Red Carpet & Cocktails begin at 6 pm

After Party: Soirée

Eko Convention Centre

Eko Hotel & Suites,Victoria Island, Lagos