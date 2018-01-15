Yvonne Nelson, Dino Melaye, movies meet politics!

news

She's not just one of the prettiest actresses around but also a master in her craft, while he is one of the most controversial politicians in Nigeria.

On our photo of the day, we bring to you what may not be a likely pair but hey, they look very good together, Yvonne Nelson looking all shades of gorgeous with the distinguished senator Dino Melaye.

They both look great in this photo as Dino Melaye gives us the very cool look, he can pass for a hip-hop star. Yvonne Nelson, on the other hand, looks calm and classy with her simple outfit.

Yvonne Nelson's personal life began to trend after she revealed she was pregnant and finally gave birth. The news of her pregnancy was greeted with a lot of speculations as to who was the father of the child.

However, the identity of the baby daddy was later revealed as Jamie, who is a British born photographer. Thereafter, rumours began to filter the air that Jamie was still married to a Nigerian woman, a claim he refuted.