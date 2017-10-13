Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Photo Of The Day :  Toolz is a sexy goddess

Photo Of The Day Toolz is a sexy goddess

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Toolz is a sexy goddess play

Toolz is a sexy goddess

(Instagram/ToolzOniru)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

She is beautiful, eloquent, probably one of the most influential on-air personalities on the radio waves in Lagos.

She sure has got tongues waggling, jaws dropping on this photo of the day. She brings a different glare to this outfit, symbolizing the look of a goddess.

This photo of the day will definitely cause a lot of stare and admiration as the voluptuous OAP sure does know how to look sexy in any outfit.

Toolz at the beginning of the year celebrated her one year wedding anniversary to her pilot husband, Tunde Demuren. In May 2017, announced she is expecting a child with her husband, Captain Tunde Demuren.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day.

Top 3

1 Davido "Lies everywhere," singer denies involvement in Tagbo's death,...bullet
2 Davido Pop singer attends DJ Olu's funeralbullet
3 Davido Police re-invites pop star for more questioning on Tagbo's deathbullet

Related Articles

#WomanCrushWednesday Dorcas Shola Fapson, the gorgeous, well spoken TV personality
Nuptials How millenials are making weddings more fun
Destination weddings Stunning photos that'll make you desire one
Banky W, Adesua Etomi Celebrity couple's traditional wedding holds in November
Erotic Story/Edymaniac Lustful Tunde takes advantage of naive Oluchi
Tiwa Savage Singer shares passionate hug with Teebillz at award show
Toolz OAP celebrates her dad on his 80th birthday
Traditional Weddings How expensive should they be?
Opinion Poll Do you agree with Tiwa Savage that man is the head of the home?
Adebayo Salami Actor says women are taught to bow to their husbands

Celebrities

Tonto Dikeh looking happy
Tonto Dikeh Actress says she spent N10M to marry ex-husband
Davido and Tagbo
Davido Pop star releases press statement on Tagbo’s death
Chime and Davido
Chime All you need to know about Davido's late friend
The body of DJ Olu leaving for the cemetery
DJ Olu Burial ceremony held for Davido's disc Jockey