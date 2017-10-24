Another woman has come out to claim that R. Kelly of running a sex cult and mentally controlling young women.

Kitti Jones, claims she was in a relationship with R. Kelly for over two years and during the course of the relationship, she was physically abused and forced to have sex with other women. She said she first met the singer in 2011 at an after-party following a concert in Dallas, and they both quickly began a texting relationship.

While granting an interview with Rolling Stones Kitti Jones said that two months after she first met R Kelly, he paid for her to visit him in Denver and as soon as she arrived, he immediately began masturbating in front of her.

Kitti Jones, a Dallas-based radio DJ, said she quit her job and moved into Kelly's apartment in Chicago later that year. She claims he warned her there were other girls he had "raised," but did not disclose that he was allegedly in relationships with the other women.

She alleged that as soon as she left her old life and moved in with him, he would force her to wear baggy sweat pants to prevent other men from finding her attractive. He also expected her to constantly keep him updated on her whereabouts. She says he became abusive in November 2011, after she first mentioned the infamous video of him allegedly urinating on an underage girl.

Kitti Jones also revealed that in March 2013, the 50-year-old singer brought in one of his other girlfriends and forced her to perform oral sex on Jones.

"He told me, 'I raised her. I've trained this b---h. This is my pet," Jones recalled.

She also claims it was around this time that Kelly began forcing her to have sex with other women and would threaten her if she refused.

"Ninety-nine percent of the time, I didn't want to do it and I would tell him I didn't want to do it," she said.

"If I wasn't getting slapped, I wasn't eating, or my phone was gone. I just said, 'I'm gonna kill myself and it's gonna be his fault. I can either kill myself or kill him. What use am I when I walk out of here?" she added.

After "six months of hell" and a low point that found her contemplating suicide, Jones said she finally left Kelly's clutches by telling him she had to take her son shopping in Dallas. The two kept up an occasional and "amicable" correspondence following Jones' departure, but when they met up again in Dallas two months later, she said Kelly assaulted her on his tour bus, and they have not spoken since.