Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

R Kelly :  Singer's ex-girlfriend drops more bombshell on sexual assault

R Kelly Singer's ex-girlfriend drops more bombshell on sexual assault

R Kelly latest sexual assault accuser, Kitti Jones drops more bombshells on how the artist assaulted and starved her.

  • Published:
R Kelly play

R Kelly

(Billboard.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Another woman has come out to claim that R. Kelly of running a sex cult and mentally controlling young women.

Kitti Jones, claims she was in a relationship with R. Kelly for over two years and during the course of the relationship, she was physically abused and forced to have sex with other women. She said she first met the singer in 2011 at an after-party following a concert in Dallas, and they both quickly began a texting relationship.

While granting an interview with Rolling Stones Kitti Jones said that two months after she first met R Kelly, he paid for her to visit him in Denver and as soon as she arrived, he immediately began masturbating in front of her.

Kitti Jones play

Kitti Jones

(LindaIkeji)

Kitti Jones, a Dallas-based radio DJ, said she quit her job and moved into Kelly's apartment in Chicago later that year. She claims he warned her there were other girls he had "raised," but did not disclose that he was allegedly in relationships with the other women.

R Kelly play

R Kelly

(RW/MediaPunch/IPX)

 

She alleged that as soon as she left her old life and moved in with him, he would force her to wear baggy sweat pants to prevent other men from finding her attractive. He also expected her to constantly keep him updated on her whereabouts. She says he became abusive in November 2011, after she first mentioned the infamous video of him allegedly urinating on an underage girl.

Kitti Jones also revealed that in March 2013, the 50-year-old singer brought in one of his other girlfriends and forced her to perform oral sex on Jones.

R Kelly play

R Kelly

(AP / Spencer Green)

ALSO READ: R Kelly faces allegation of under aged sex and physical assault

"He told me, 'I raised her. I've trained this b---h. This is my pet," Jones recalled.

She also claims it was around this time that Kelly began forcing her to have sex with other women and would threaten her if she refused.

"Ninety-nine percent of the time, I didn't want to do it and I would tell him I didn't want to do it," she said.

"If I wasn't getting slapped, I wasn't eating, or my phone was gone. I just said, 'I'm gonna kill myself and it's gonna be his fault. I can either kill myself or kill him. What use am I when I walk out of here?" she added.

R Kelly's mouth was left ajar after the touch. play

R Kelly's mouth was left ajar after the touch.

(YouTube)

 

After "six months of hell" and a low point that found her contemplating suicide, Jones said she finally left Kelly's clutches by telling him she had to take her son shopping in Dallas. The two kept up an occasional and "amicable" correspondence following Jones' departure, but when they met up again in Dallas two months later, she said Kelly assaulted her on his tour bus, and they have not spoken since.

R Kelly play

R Kelly

(Rolling Stone)

 

This is coming after a number of women have come out to reveal how they were allegedly held captive in the hands of R Kelly and used as sex slaves. It would be recalled that In August  2017, a 24-year-old lady, Jerhonda Pace came out to speak about the abuse she claimed she experienced at the hands of “R&B” legend R. Kelly.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day.

Top 3

1 Jim Iyke "I never dated Nadia Buhari" actor explainsbullet
2 Mr 2Kay Artist gets robbed and beaten to a pulp after showbullet
3 Davido Late Tagbo's brother speaks on singer's absence from funeralbullet

Related Articles

R Kelly Singer denies abusive cult allegations
Tech How music streaming service SoundCloud ended up on the brink of extinction
Tech R. Kelly's latest accuser alleges the singer paid her to keep quiet about an abusive, underage sexual relationship
Tech Woman allegedly held captive in R. Kelly 'cult' denies report: 'I'm not being brainwashed'
Pulse List 6 top foreign celebrities involved in sex scandals
Tech The father of the 21-year-old at the center of the R. Kelly 'cult' captive controversy may have arranged the relationship
R Kelly Singer faces allegation of underage sex and physical abuse
R. Kelly R&B star addresses cult allegations
Davido Which Nigerian musician has had a better run than OBO in 2017?
R. Kelly Singer's accuser gives graphic details of his alleged sexual assault

Celebrities

Jim Iyke and Nadia Buari
Jim Iyke Did actor's publicity stunt with Nadia Buhari work?
Falz shares a joke with Tekno and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode
Photo Of The Day Falz, Tekno shares jokes with Governor Ambode
Ik Ogbonna, his wife, Sonia and their baby
IK Ogbonna Actor says sleeping with another woman is not cheating
Peter and Lola Okoye in Anambra
Psquare Why Lola Okoye was accused of breaking up the group