Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Photo Of The Day :  Ebuka and wife giving us the Michael Jackson look

Photo Of The Day Ebuka and wife giving us the Michael Jackson look

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ebuka and wife, Cynthia in a Micheal Jackson themed look play

Ebuka and wife, Cynthia in a Micheal Jackson themed look

(Instagram/Ebuka)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

They are one cute couple, their chemistry is awesome, pictures of them together are always stunning.

On our photo of the day, Ebuka and his wife, Cynthia have both taken their amazing style to another level with this Micheal Jackson themed look.

Ebuka is known for always looking stunning on the red carpets and on social media with his classic style, but in this photo of the day, his beautiful wife, Cynthia was able to show the sexy side to the Micheal Jackson themed look.

On October 3, 2017, the couple celebrated their two years wedding anniversary. Ebuka took to his Instagram page where he had some lovely words for his wife.

"Whoop!!! Two years today since our 'Igba nkwu' and you still beg me for my food the way you're begging me for palmwine here. I may never get used to that but most importantly, I will never stop loving you! God bless the day you stole my heart... You rock my world completely!!!Happy tradiversary @justcynthia_o," he wrote.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day.

Top 3

1 Davido What singer should have done on the night Tagbo diedbullet
2 Davido Late Tagbo's brother speaks on singer's absence from funeralbullet
3 2Face Idibia Singer speaks about the recent death of Davido's friendsbullet

Celebrities

Toyin Abraham
Toyin Abraham Actress loses dad
Rosaline Meurer
Rosaline Meurer Actress escapes death after car somersaults
Davido and Tagbo
Davido Singer's friend Tagbo finally laid to rest
Mofe Duncan
Mofe Duncan Actor recounts how sister escaped death by the whiskers