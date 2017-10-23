Photo Of The Day :  Ebuka and wife giving us the Michael Jackson look

They are one cute couple, their chemistry is awesome, pictures of them together are always stunning.

On our photo of the day, Ebuka and his wife, Cynthia have both taken their amazing style to another level with this Micheal Jackson themed look.

Ebuka is known for always looking stunning on the red carpets and on social media with his classic style, but in this photo of the day, his beautiful wife, Cynthia was able to show the sexy side to the Micheal Jackson themed look.

On October 3, 2017, the couple celebrated their two years wedding anniversary. Ebuka took to his Instagram page where he had some lovely words for his wife.

"Whoop!!! Two years today since our 'Igba nkwu' and you still beg me for my food the way you're begging me for palmwine here. I may never get used to that but most importantly, I will never stop loving you! God bless the day you stole my heart... You rock my world completely!!!Happy tradiversary @justcynthia_o," he wrote.