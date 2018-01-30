Olamide's mum is dead as son turns 3

news

Nigerian rap act, Olamide is mourning the passing away of his mum just as he is celebrating his son, Batifèori Maximiliano Adedeji's third birthday.

Barely six hours after Olamide had posted a picture of himself and his son on Instagram wishing him a happy birthday, he posted another picture which hinted the death of his mum.

With the caption, Orisa bi iya o si and candle lights and a broken heart emojis, Olamide announced the passing away of his beloved mum.

The same post was seen on the page of Olamide's younger brother and YBNL official DJ, DJemoney at about the same time.

Olamide has been in the news for his recent single, Science Students, which has generated talks of his support for drug abuse.

The singer had since written a long Instagram post saying his song was only creating awareness against drug abuse amongst youths and music lovers.