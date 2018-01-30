Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Olamide's mum is dead as son turns 3

Olamide Rapper's mum is dead as son turns 3

With the caption, Orisa bi iya o si and candle lights and a broken heart emojis, Olamide announced the passing away of his beloved mum.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian rap act, Olamide is mourning the passing away of his mum just as he is celebrating his son, Batifèori Maximiliano Adedeji's third birthday.

Barely six hours after Olamide had posted a picture of himself and his son on Instagram wishing him a happy birthday, he posted another picture which hinted the death of his mum.

 

With the caption, Orisa bi iya o si and candle lights and a broken heart emojis, Olamide announced the passing away of his beloved mum.

 

The same post was seen on the page of Olamide's younger brother and YBNL official DJ, DJemoney at about the same time.

Olamide loses mum play

YBNL CEO, Olamide and his mum

(Olamide Adedeji)

 

Olamide has been in the news for his recent single, Science Students, which has generated talks of his support for drug abuse.

ALSO READ: NBC Has Banned Olamide's 'Science Student'

The singer had since written a long Instagram post saying his song was only creating awareness against drug abuse amongst youths and music lovers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Jay Z Trump comes for rapper on Twitterbullet
2 Kim Kardashian Reality star goes naked againbullet
3 Dorcas Shola-Fapson You've got to read this heartfelt letter Bovi...bullet

Related Articles

Olamide Rapper keeps mute on marriage with baby mama
Olamide 'As long as life exists, I will always have the inspiration to sing,' YBNL boss says
Pulse List 15 Nigerian celebrity baby daddies
Glo Mega Music Tour Yemi Alade, Olamide more thrill audience as Glo shells Asaba with 6 show stoppers
Yung6ix Rapper not threatened by Olamide, Phyno
Wale Davido was weak, but Olamide blesses rapper’s 'Fine girl' new song
Wale Rapper's "Shine" album out now

Celebrities

Di'ja Singer is expecting baby number 2!
Former Big Brother Naija contestant Uriel
Uriel Former BB Naija housemate comes after her body shamers again
Yul Edochie
Pulse List Celebrities who have called out President Buhari
Dice Ailes
Dice Ailes Singer narrowly escapes being kidnapped