OAP, Toolz launches lingerie for plus size women

The radio personality, while speaking on her new lingerie line, said that she wants ladies, irrespective of their body size to be confident in themselves.

On air Personality Toolz Oniru Demuren has launched Sablier, a lingerie line for plus size African women.

According to Gossip Hub, she said “I want ladies, irrespective of their size or body types, to be confident and love themselves, and essentially embrace their beautiful, because beauty is from within and is not dependent on what society dictates.”

(Twitter/@Toolzo)
Nigeria's sexiest female celebrity

You will recall that Pulse readers voted Toolz as Nigeria's sexiest female celebrity.

They were given the option of, Adunni Ade, Ezi Emela, Moyo Lawal, Mo' Cheddah, Anita Joseph, Toolz, Halima Abubakar and Daniella Okeke.

(Twitter/@Toolzo)
(Twitter/@Toolzo)

 

(Twitter/@Toolzo)

Moyo Lawal came in last with a total of 3.4%. Halima Abubakar, Anita Joseph and Ezi Emela stood still at 5.2%. Mo'Cheddah 8.6%.

Daniella Okeke comes in at 10.3% closely behind Adunni Ade at 12.1%.

24.1% say we have no sexy female celebrity in Nigeria while 25.9% chose Toolz with a total of 25.9%.

