Miracle reacts to 'Sugar Mummy' rumours

Big Brother Naija season three winner, Miracle has come out to react to claims that he was involved with a 'Sugar Mummy.'

According to the Miracle's brother, Captain Igbokwe, the alleged woman who is reported to be Miracle's 'Sugar Mummy,' Juliet is actually their aunty. He made this known when he took to his Instagram page to clear the air over the relationship between the two.

"Juliet is Miracle’s aunt, it is insulting because someone is hurt or you have been unable to see Miracle outside the house then try to fabricate stories," he said.

This is coming a few days after social media went agog over the rumours that Miracle has a 'Sugar Mummy' identified as Juliet. The opinions where divergent as some felt it was just a ploy to tarnish the image of Miracle while others felt there actually might be some truth in the story.



Mc Galaxy has called out Miracle Igbokwe for not showing appreciation for the support he received outside of the Big Brother Naija house, which inadvertently helped him win the reality TV show.

The singer took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the fact that Miracle is yet to express gratitude for his assistance. He, however, noted that Miracle's actions cannot stop him from helping others but he urged him to show appreciation to E-Money who he asked for one million Naira, which was used for votes.

Mc Galaxy advised Miracle to avoid changing his humble character over his N25 million win. Miracle is yet to react to the singer's message.