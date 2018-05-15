Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Miracle reacts to 'Sugar Mummy' rumours

Miracle BBNaija star reacts to 'Sugar Mummy' rumours

MIracle wants everyone who cares to listen to know that he doesn't have a 'Sugar Mummy' as been insinuated by some people.

  • Published:
Imo State names Miracle her Education Ambassador

Imo State names Miracle her Education Ambassador

(Instagram/Miracle)
Big Brother Naija season three winner, Miracle has come out to react to claims that he was involved with a 'Sugar Mummy.'

According to the Miracle's brother, Captain Igbokwe, the alleged woman who is reported to be Miracle's 'Sugar Mummy,' Juliet is actually their aunty. He made this known when he took to his Instagram page to clear the air over the relationship between the two.

"Juliet is Miracle’s aunt, it is insulting because someone is hurt or you have been unable to see Miracle outside the house then try to fabricate stories," he said.

play

 

This is coming a few days after social media went agog over the rumours that Miracle has a 'Sugar Mummy' identified as Juliet. The opinions where divergent as some felt it was just a ploy to tarnish the image of Miracle while others felt there actually might be some truth in the story.

The last five of Big Brother Naija, Tobi, Alex, Miracle, Cee-C and Nina

The last five of Big Brother Naija, Tobi, Alex, Miracle, Cee-C and Nina

(Pulse.ng)


ALSO READNina feels bad she wasn't welcomed in her state

MC Galaxy is very disappointed in Miracle, here's why

MC Galaxy gets called out by dancehall singer Cynthia Morgan

MC Galaxy gets called out by dancehall singer Cynthia Morgan

( MCG Empire)

 

Mc Galaxy has called out Miracle Igbokwe for not showing appreciation for the support he received outside of the Big Brother Naija house, which inadvertently helped him win the reality TV show.

The singer took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the fact that Miracle is yet to express gratitude for his assistance. He, however, noted that Miracle's actions cannot stop him from helping others but he urged him to show appreciation to E-Money who he asked for one million Naira, which was used for votes.

Miracle gets N1M offer from singer Tekno.

Miracle gets N1M offer from singer Tekno.

(PulseNG)

 

Mc Galaxy advised Miracle to avoid changing his humble character over his N25 million win. Miracle is yet to react to the singer's message.

