Mc Galaxy has called out Miracle Igbokwe for not showing appreciation for the support he received outside of the Big Brother Naija, which inadvertently helped him win the reality TV show .

The singer took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the fact that Miracle is yet to express gratitude for his assitance.

He, however, noted that Miracle's actions cannot stop him from helping others but he urged him to show appreciation to E Money who he asked for one million Naira, which was used for votes.

Read his tweets below:

Mc Galaxy advised Miracle to avoid changing his humble character over his N25 million win. Miracle is yet to react to the singer's message.

Imo State names Miracle her Education Ambassador

Big Brother Naija winner, Miracle Igbokwe, has been named an Education Ambassador for Imo State .

Miracle took to his Instagram page to share the news, thanking his State Governor, Rochas Okorocha.

This comes a week after Okorocha's son-in-law, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, congratulated him for his win, and asked that Imo State Govt. honour him and his love interest in the house, Nina.

According to Nwosu, who is also the state's Chief of Staff, Miracle and Nina promoted the free education of the rescue mission government while in the Big Brother Naija house.

During their stay in the house, Miracle and Nina, both from Imo State, participated in the Airtel Goal Challenge.

The challenge allowed them five attempts to score as many penalties as possible, with each weighing a hundred thousand Naira to be donated to the schools each Housemates had chosen, in the form of educational material.