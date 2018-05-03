Nina, who has returned to Imo State after her stay in the Big Brother Naija house, says she wasn't recognized.
In an Instagram post which she later deleted, Nina said she feels bad that she wasn't recognized in her own state.
A day after Nina left the house, Rochas Okorocha's son-in-law, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, congratulated Nina and Miracle, and asked that the Imo State Govt. honour the housemates.
According to Nwosu, who is also the state's Chief of Staff, Miracle and Nina promoted the free education of the rescue mission government while in the Big Brother Naija house.
A week later, Miracle was named the education ambassador for the state.
During their stay in the house, Miracle and Nina, both from Imo State, participated in the Airtel Goal Challenge.
The challenge allowed them five attempts to score as many penalties as possible, with each weighing a hundred thousand Naira to be donated to the schools each Housemates had chosen, in the form of educational material.
Since her exit from the Big Brother house, Nina has come under attack severally for some of her comments during her media rounds. She recently apologized to her fans for what she described as "insensitive comments."
Since the show came to an end, Nina has also received gifts and endorsements from celebrities and brands such as Tonto Dike, Mimi Orijiekwe and Slimgirl Shapewear.
During her stay in the house, Nina, who was in a serious relationship with a Collins outside the house, became romantically involved with fellow housemate, Miracle.
In a recent interview, she admitted to having sex severally with Miracle during their stay in the house.
On Sunday, April 22, 2018, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Nina as the first housemate amongst the Big Brother Naija finalists to be evicted from the house.
The third season of #BBNaija came to an end on April 22, with Miracle as the winner, Cee-C as the first runner-up, Tobi as the second runner-up, and Alex and Nina taking the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.