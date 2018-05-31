news

Kim Kardashian was a guest at the White House where she paid a visit to the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

According to CNN, President Trump and Kim Kardashian West met on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, to discuss prison reform. The entrepreneur and reality television star had advocated for a pardon for a low-level drug offender named Alice Marie Johnson.

After the visit, Kim took to her Twitter page where she tweeted about the outcome of her visit to the White House while thanking Donald Trump for granting her audience.

"I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense," she tweeted.

In another tweet, the reality T.V. star and mother of three was optimistic that Alice Johnson would get a second chance at life.

"We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she —and so many like her—will get a second chance at life," she concluded.