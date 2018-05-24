Kanye, Kim Kardashian celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

news

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West celebrate their 4 wedding anniversary in some interesting throwback Thursday style!

The American celebrity couple share a never-seen picture from their nuptials in 2014 on Instagram; with grateful, loving words from Kim for her boo, as she a reminisces of their journey over the course of four years.

“4 years down and forever to go.... Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us.

“Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever... Happy Anniversary,” she writes.

With the same picture on his Instagram page, Kanye chooses to remind us that it’s been four years since his and Kim’s nuptials at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy.

