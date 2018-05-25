Harvey Weinstein charged with rape

news

Harvey Weinstein the disgraced former Hollywood director has finally been charged with rape.

According to BBC, the movie mogul was charged with rape and several other counts which includes rape and sexual assault. In a statement released by the New York Police Department, the director was arrested following the charges leveled against him.

"Mr. Weinstein "was arrested, processed and charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two separate women," the statement read. "These brave survivors for their courage to come forward and seek justice," the statement also read.

It would be recalled that in 2017, the world was shocked when the news broke of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct. it was revealed that he has been sexually assaulting a number of actresses in the Hollywood industry including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, for over two decades. He was fired from the board of his company .

Lupita Nyong'o is one of the Hollywood actresses to have dropped a bombshell on how movie mogul, Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her.

While granting an interview with New York Times, the academy award winner gave a deep insight on the two times she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein. She said she decided to speak out after she heard all the women who were harassed by Weinstein. She said the revelations resurfaced memories she had tried to forget.