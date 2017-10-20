Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Lupita Nyong'o :  Actress recounts how she was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein

Lupita Nyong'o is the latest of the actresses who have come out to speak on Harvey Weinstein.

  Published:
Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives for the premiere of Disney's "Queen of Katwe" in Hollywood, California on September 20, 2016 play

(AFP/File)
Lupita Nyong'o is the latest of Hollywood actresses to drop a bombshell on how movie mogul, Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her.

While granting an interview with New York Times, the academy award winner gave a deep insight on the two times she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein. She said she decided to speak out after she heard all the women who were harassed by Weinstein. She said the revelations resurfaced memories she had tried to forget.

Lupita Nyong'o. play

(Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

 

"I met Harvey Weinstein in 2011 at an awards ceremony in Berlin, while I was still a student at the Yale School of Drama. An intermediary introduced him to me as “the most powerful producer in Hollywood.” As an aspiring actress, I was, of course, eager to meet people in the industry but cautious about strangers, and the intentions of men in general," she said.

Lupita went on to give a detailed account of how the first assault happened at his resident where she had earlier met his young children.

"Harvey led me into a bedroom — his bedroom — and announced that he wanted to give me a message. I thought he was joking at first. He was not. For the first time since I met him, I felt unsafe. I panicked a little and thought quickly to offer to give him one instead: It would allow me to be in control physically, to know exactly where his hands were at all times.

"I began to massage his back to buy myself time to figure out how to extricate myself from this undesirable situation. Before long he said he wanted to take off his pants. I told him not to do that and informed him that it would make me extremely uncomfortable. He got up anyway to do so and I headed for the door, saying that I was not at all comfortable with that. “If we’re not going to watch the film, I really should head back to school,” I said."

Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives for the premiere of Disney's "Queen of Katwe" in Hollywood, California on September 20, 2016 play

(AFP/File)

 

Lupita also spoke about her second encounter with Harvey Weinstein where he tried to get a private room for both of them after a dinner with friends and she declined. Lupita Nyong'o also said she felt threatened by Harvey after she declined his offer and she tried to ask if they were in good terms, his response was “I don’t know about your career, but you’ll be fine.

harvey weinstein play

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty)

 

Harvey Weinstein has been in the eyes of the storm since it was revealed that he has been sexually assaulting a number actresses in the Hollywood industry including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, for over two decades. He was fired from the board of his company.

