#ManCrushMonday :  Femi Kuti, iconic Nigerian music maestro

#ManCrushMonday Femi Kuti, iconic Nigerian music maestro

Femi Kuti is one of Nigeria's most celebrated and decorated musicians of our time.

Its a lovely Monday with so much energy and so our man crush is none other than the music icon, Femi Kuti.

Olufela Olufemi Anikulapo Kuti was born on June 16, 1962,  in London and raised in Lagos. He is the eldest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti and a grandchild of a political campaigner, women's rights activist and traditional aristocrat Funmilayo Ransome Kuti.

Femi started playing the saxophone at age 15 and he eventually became a member of his father's band. Femi's musical career started when he began playing in his father's band, Egypt 80. In 1986, Femi started his own band, Positive Force, and began establishing himself as an artist independent of his father's massive legacy.

Femi Kuti has a number of nominations and awards to his shelve which includes four Grammy nominations and his induction into the Headies Hall of Fame in 2012.

Femi Kuti is known activist who is always quick to air his opinion over social issues.

