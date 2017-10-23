Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Femi Adebayo Salami :  Actor poses with billionaires, Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola

Femi Adebayo Salami hangs with Nigerian business tycoons Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola.

  Published:
Yoruba Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo Salami is certainly rubbing shoulders with the very rich.

The popular movie star posted a picture of himself and billionaire businessmen, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola on his Instagram account on Sunday, October 22, 2017.

An obviously excited Femi Adebayo Salami captioned the picture with a very thoughtful prayer for his fans

"May your new week be as beautiful and fruitful as this image #otedola #dangote #Femiadebayo"

In in a recent interview with Broadway Africa TV, Femi Adebayo Salami disclosed that in his past, love was very unfair to him. The movie star has been separated and divorced from his first wife, Khadijat, for the last three years.

"Love is a very relative term. What is Love to Mr Amight not be love to Mr B?Romantic love... to a reasonable extent love has been fair to me.

"If I actually look at my past love wasn't fair to me but if I look at the present love has been fantastic, it has been very very fair to me. I want to believe that love is good, sweet if you are actually in love with the right person," he said.

ALSO READ: Femi Adebayo says love has been unfair to him

Adebayo is currently married to a US-based businesswoman, Maimunat. Femi and Maimunat's Nikkah ceremony took place on Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Maryland, USA.

Femi who is the son of veteran actor, Adebayo Salami, aka Oga Bello, shares three kids with his ex-wife. The actor has also dabbled into politics and is now a Special Adviser to the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

