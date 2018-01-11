Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Juliet Ibrahim :  Iceberg Slim speaks how he fell in love with actress

Juliet Ibrahim Iceberg Slim speaks how he fell in love with actress

Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim were guest at the Pulse studio where they got to talk about their relationship.

Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim at the Pulse TV studios

Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim at the Pulse TV studios

Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim have finally revealed to their fans how they met and fell in love.

The celeb couple while granting an exclusive interview with Pulse recently revealed when and where they met. According to Iceberg Slim, they met at an event in South Africa and that was where they kicked off their friendship which grew into a beautiful relationship.

"We met in Dublin, South Africa, we were both there working on a project we were playing music for everyone through our phones and she was in charge, I wanted to connect my phone, so when I connected my phone, she was like I have these songs... I was going to play these songs. For me that was what got it for me, we had a similar taste in music," he said.

 

Juliet Ibrahim and boyfriend, Iceberg Slim play Iceberg Slim can't keep his hands off Juliet Ibrahim (Pulse )

 

The couple who were so cosy all through the interview was asked what they like most about each other. For Juliet Ibrahim, she said he likes the fact that Iceberg Slim is really intelligent and very confident of himself which really drew her attention.

Iceberg Slim also mentioned that by her good heart.

"The first thing that got my attention from her was her kind heart. When we started talking and she began to tell me about the things she has done I just knew that she was a kind person. She was real and down to earth, that was the first thing that caught my attention, she's cool and we became good friends from there and the relationship just grew. So one thing that I would say about her is her kind heart," he revealed.

Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim play When Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim visited Pulse, you could see the love in their eyes (Pulse )

 

Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim also spoke about how they handle their relationship even with the public scrutiny, stating that at the end of the day, it is still a relationship between two normal people.

Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim play Hot celebrity couple, Iceberg Slim and Juliet Ibrahim (Pulse )

 

The relationship between Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim gained much momentum last year after the couple began to drop hints and finally came open.

First was when Juliet Ibrahim accompanied Iceberg Slim to his mother's burial. Then was the big one where they both got matching tattoos.

