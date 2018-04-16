news

Eucharia Anunobi has a message for couples who have investments and properties and keep them away from their better half.

The actress made this know via her Instagram page on Monday, April 16, 2018, where she said when such decisions are made, they end up enriching lawyers and banks outside their marriages when they die and no one is aware of these properties.

"You're married . The rule is two becomes one . As a husband or wife , you have investments , houses built in different places , you have money stashed in various banks . This your wife / husband doesn't know of the existence of all the above . You're happy right ? Gleefully you say to yourself : am so smart ! Now , consider this : if you were to drop dead right now , or so ill that you can't talk , who gets to inherit and take care of these things ?

"Banks get enriched. Strangers cum government inherit your properties. Wicked personal lawyers divert your assets because you gave them instructions: Don't let my wife/husband know that I have these things.Now, who's the fool? Truly the wisdom of this world is foolishness with God. For it is written, He taketh the wise in their own craftiness - 1 Corinthians 3: 18 - 20. Proverbs 13: 22. Is it not time, you realise that who you really have is your spouse? Beloved ones have an amazing week. Peace always in JESUS name," she said.

Guys, if you are married and feel this advice is directed towards you, maybe you should listen to Eucharia.

