Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Eucharia Anunobi comes for spouses who hide investment from each other

Eucharia Anunobi Actress comes for spouses who hide investments from each other

Eucharia Anunobi thinks spouses should let their better half into all their properties and investments.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Eucharia Anunobi play

Eucharia Anunobi

(Instagram/EuchariaAnunobi)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Eucharia Anunobi has a message for couples who have investments and properties and keep them away from their better half.

The actress made this know via her Instagram page on Monday, April 16, 2018, where she said when such decisions are made, they end up enriching lawyers and banks outside their marriages when they die and no one is aware of these properties.

"You're married . The rule is two becomes one . As a husband or wife , you have investments , houses built in different places , you have money stashed in various banks .  This your wife / husband doesn't know of the existence of all the above . You're happy right ? Gleefully you say to yourself : am so smart ! Now , consider this : if you were to drop dead right now , or so ill that you can't talk , who gets to inherit and take care of these things ?

You're married . The rule is two becomes one . As a husband or wife , you have investments , houses built in different places , you have money stashed in various banks . This your wife / husband doesn't know of the existence of all the above . You're happy right ? Gleefully you say to yourself : am so smart ! Now , consider this : if you were to drop dead right now , or so ill that you can't talk , who gets to inherit and take care of these things ? Banks get enriched . Strangers cum government inherit your properties . Wicked personal lawyers divert your assets because you gave them instructions : Don't let my wife / husband know that I have these things . Now , who's the fool ? Truly the wisdom of this world is foolishness with God . For it is written , He taketh the wise in their own craftiness - 1 corinthians 3 :18 - 20 . Proverbs 13 : 22 . Is it not time , you realise that who you really have is your spouse ? Beloved ones , have an amazing week . Peace always in JESUS name .

A post shared by Eucharia Anunobi (@euchariaanunobi) on

 

"Banks get enriched. Strangers cum government inherit your properties. Wicked personal lawyers divert your assets because you gave them instructions: Don't let my wife/husband know that I have these things.Now, who's the fool? Truly the wisdom of this world is foolishness with God. For it is written, He taketh the wise in their own craftiness - 1 Corinthians 3: 18 - 20. Proverbs 13: 22. Is it not time, you realise that who you really have is your spouse?  Beloved ones have an amazing week. Peace always in JESUS name," she said.

Guys, if you are married and feel this advice is directed towards you, maybe you should listen to Eucharia.

ALSO READ: 7 celebrities who have lost loved ones

Eucharia finishes pastoral school despite son's death

Echaria Anunobi graduates from school of disciples play

Echaria Anunobi graduates from school of disciples

(Instagram/EuchariaAnunobi)

 

Eucharia Anunobi says she was able to round up with school despite the death of her son, Raymond. The veteran actress took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, where she shared a number of photos for her fans as she graduates from RCCG's School of Disciples.

In one of her photos, she made reference to her ability to finish her exams despite being in the process of burying her son.

Eucharia reveals that her son was killed by the doctors

Eucharia Anunobi play

Eucharia Anunobi

(Bella Naija )

 

 Eucharia Anunobi had revealed that her son, Raymond was mistakenly killed by doctors. The veteran actress revealed this while granting an interview with Saturday Beats and also talked about why she celebrated her son’s posthumous birthday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Mr Eazi Sarz takes shot at singer over Fendi shirtbullet
2 Halima Abubakar Actress says she was in a coma for 3 daysbullet
3 Juliet Ibrahim Actress reveals her favorite ‘sex position’bullet

Related Articles

Eucharia Anunobi Photos from actress' late son's posthumous birthday celebration
Pulse List 10 actors only true Nollywood fans will remember
Eucharia Anunobi Actress says she finished school despite son's death
Eucharia Anunobi "My home is so silent now without my son" actress laments
Eucharia Anunobi Actress celebrates late son's birthday with motherless babies
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde 7 things that we noticed at actress' ball
Chukwuka Emelionwu 5 classic Nollywood movies by late filmmaker
Eucharia Anunobi Actress says her son was mistakenly killed by doctors
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Actress delves back into music [Watch]
Soul E Singer is now a pastor, holds crusades in South Africa

Celebrities

Timaya
#ManCrushMonday Nigeria's reggae dancehall king, Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa, Timaya
Akpororo
Akpororo Comedian in joyous mood as he welcomes twins with wife (Video)
Femi Kuti chilling witih Wizkid
Photo Of The Day When Femi Kuti meets Wizkid...greatness!!!
Dayo Amusa
Dayo Amusa Actress loses dad