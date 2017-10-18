Do not bank on actress Adesua Etomi getting broke ever as she seems to have a tested list of ways to ensure you are prudent with your spending.

The movie star wrote on Twitter today, October 18, 2017, a bunch of measures that can help one stay clear of the financial red zone and one of the actions to be taken includes not buying things to impress another.

Quite a number of people in Nigeria are living in poverty because they have lacked the will to perform what was needed to achieve financial breakthrough. Etomi won't have that stats increased on her watch, a reason she shared the knowledge.

Her lessons bordered on finding the motivation to save which come in handy in a near future.

It has been more than a remarkable year for the actress who got engaged to R&B singer, Banky W. The pair were co-actors in "The Wedding Party" movie. A film project that saw widespread acceptance.