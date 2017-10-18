Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Adesua Etomi shares foolproof tips to stop you from getting broke

Adesua Etomi Actress shares foolproof tips to stop you from getting broke

Etomi's lessons bordered on finding the motivation to save which come in handy in a near future.

  • Published:
Adesua Etomi covers Guardian Life play

Adesua Etomi covers Guardian Life

(Instagram)
Do not bank on actress Adesua Etomi getting broke ever as she seems to have a tested list of ways to ensure you are prudent with your spending.

The movie star wrote on Twitter today, October 18, 2017, a bunch of measures that can help one stay clear of the financial red zone and one of the actions to be taken includes not buying things to impress another.

play

 

Quite a number of people in Nigeria are living in poverty because they have lacked the will to perform what was needed to achieve financial breakthrough. Etomi won't have that stats increased on her watch, a reason she shared the knowledge.

ALSO READ: Celebrity couple visit singer's family in Washington

Her lessons bordered on finding the motivation to save which come in handy in a near future.

Adesua Etomi and Banky W play

Adesua Etomi and Banky W

(Pulse)

 

It has been more than a remarkable year for the actress who got engaged to R&B singer, Banky W. The pair were co-actors in "The Wedding Party" movie. A film project that saw widespread acceptance.

