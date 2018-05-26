Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Did Tekno just welcome his 1st child?

In the post the singer shared via his Instagram page today, Saturday, May 26, 2018, Tekno's hand can be seen resting on a new born.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tekno releases ‘Jogodo’ video play

(LIB)
Going by a recent post shared by Tekno, he just may have welcomed his first child.

ALSO READ: Music star is feeling better

play

 

With the caption, "Skye," the only plausible explanation seems to be that the "Pana" singer has just become a father.

See his post for yourself:

 

If this is true, we believe congratulations are in order!

Big congrats to him. Stay with us as the story develops.

Music star confirms relationship with Lola Rae

What with a possible baby in the works, we cannot help but wonder with whom Tekno shares his alleged first child.

Recall that the singer confirmed his relationship with Lola Rae only last year.

If the new photo Tekno shared of the both of them is anything to go by, the duo are currently having a torrid romance.

Tekno and girlfriend, Lola Rae. play

Tekno and girlfriend, Lola Rae.

(Instagram)

 

For months Lola Rae and the 'Samantha' singer have been sparking dating rumours as people have noticed they’ve been spending a lot of time together.

Tekno has finally confirmed their relationship with a photo of both of them together with a love struck emoji accompanying it.

Pulse has reached out to both parties for more gist.

Meanwhile, Tekno has been hinting us about a possible ‘baby’ as seen on his Instagram page

play

 

On Lola Rae’s birthday in January, Tekno referred to her as “Smally” while wishing her a happy birthday.

play

 

The duo sort of came out from their nest to flaunt their new found love on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

ALSO READ: Timeline of couple's rumoured relationship

Tekno and Lola in a new video were seen locking lips in an unknown night club at midnight. The couple officially began dating in March 2017 after Tekno posted an affectionate image of both of them on his IG.

Rae was seen grabbing her boo who captioned the post with a love emoji by the shoulder, launching them into a world of romance.

So it only makes sense to assume to Lola Rae might be the lucky baby mama but fingers crossed on that too.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

