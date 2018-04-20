Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Diamond Platnumz apologises for making out in video

Diamond Platnumz Singer apologises for making out in video

Diamond Platnumz' present ordeal with law in his country, Tanzania has made him come out to apologise.

  Published:
Diamond Platnumz play

Diamond Platnumz

(Instagram/DiamondPlatnumz)
We guess Diamond Platnumz isn't finding the pressure from the infamous video easy, as he has apologised for his actions.

The award-winning star told reporters why he realised that he was wrong for releasing a video of such manner in an interview.

"I’ve had a long conversation with the authorities and I have learnt that what I did was not right. As a role model to many young people, not just in Tanzania but across the continent, posting a private moment was irresponsible of me.," he said.

Diamond Platnumz play

Diamond Platnumz

 

A few days ago, Diamond Platnumz was arrested by the police authority in his country over the "Offensive video'' he posted on his Instagram page.

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

According to the Tanzanian Information Minister, Harrison Mwakyembe, the musician had fallen foul of the new Electronic and Postal Communications (Online Content) Regulations, introduced a few weeks ago.

ALSO READ: Diamond Platnumz cashes out as he unveils daughter's face

Diamond Platnumz - Eneka play

Diamond Platnumz - Eneka

(Diamond Platnumz / Youtube)

 

He said the authorities plan to file charges against Diamond Platnumz. It would be recalled that Diamond Platnumz shared some disturbing posts via his Instagram Story on Monday, April 16, 2018, shading his first baby mama, Zarinah Hassan.

Diamond Platnumz and Zari Hassan loved up for 37th birthday play

Diamond Platnumz and Zari Hassan loved up for 37th birthday

(instagram)

 

In the posts, it is also clear that he may have reconciled with his 2nd baby mama although not for the right reasons. Diamond shared what looks to be a reconciliatory video with Hamisa Mobetho, but was contradicted by another video of him making out with an unknown lady in the same room he was pictured in while with his second baby mama.

