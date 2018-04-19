Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Davido pays for airport staff surgery, colleagues thank him

Davido See how airport staff react after singer helped their colleague pay for surgery

Davido has once again shown why we think he is one of the biggest cheerful giver among the celebrities in Nigeria.

  Published:
Davido play

Davido

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial)
Davido's kind heart came to play again as he got a surprise from the colleagues of the airport staff whose surgery he paid for.

The music star took to his Instagram page where he posted the Insta story video where the airport staff came out in their numbers to thank him for helping their colleague. He captioned the video with a quote appreciating the love from the airport staff.

"Aawww I payed for the surgery of a lady that works at the airport and they did this to thank ME! SO CUTE!" he wrote.

Davido gets a surprise thank you from airport staff play

Davido gets a surprise thank you from airport staff

(Instagram/OfficialDavido)

Staff of the airport thanking Davido for helping their colleague play

Staff of the airport thanking Davido for helping their colleague

(Instagram/OfficialDavido)

 

We all know Davido has got the most benevolent heart and he doesn't waste time when it comes to helping people who are in need. From the young guy who he helped send back to school and built a house for, to the young man a few years ago who he gave a scholarship to, the list is endless for those who have gained tremendously from him.

ALSO READ: Tonto Dikeh gives out iPhone6 to fan to mark 3 years of being born again

Kiss Daniel gives back to the poor on Easter Sunday

Kiss Daniel play

Kiss Daniel

(Instagram/KissDaniel)

 

Kiss Daniel might be a back to back hitmaker but he also has a benevolent heart. He took out time to give back to the poor on Easter day. The gist is that a fan actually asked Kiss Daniel how many retweets he needed to be able to share food with the beggars at Iddi Araba in Mushin.

We guess the fan wasn't expecting Kiss Daniel's reply as he told him he didn't need any retweets to get that done. "No retweets...Let's feed em' tomorrow sharp," he replied the fan.

And yes, Kiss Daniel stood by his words as he went out with a few friends to Iddi Araba where he shared food with the visibly overwhelmed beggars in the area. He didn't only feed them, he shared 1000 naira each to the beggars.

Tonto Dikeh gives out to physically challenged people

Tonto Dikeh doing one of her numerous charity deeds play

Tonto Dikeh doing one of her numerous charity deeds

(Instagram/TontoDikeh)

 

Recall back in December 2017, that Tonto Dikeh in conjunction with her NGO, Tonto Dikeh Foundation, paid a visit to the Persons living with disability in the Karanmajiji Disable Colony in Abuja to celebrate the United Nations International World Disability Day.

In the course of the visit, she shared gifts with the inhabitants of the colony and also spent time having fun with them. Tonto Dikeh who was excited about her visit took to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 3, 2017, where she shared photos of herself and her team during their visit to the colony.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

