Davido pays for airport staff surgery, colleagues thank him

Davido's kind heart came to play again as he got a surprise from the colleagues of the airport staff whose surgery he paid for.

The music star took to his Instagram page where he posted the Insta story video where the airport staff came out in their numbers to thank him for helping their colleague. He captioned the video with a quote appreciating the love from the airport staff.

"Aawww I payed for the surgery of a lady that works at the airport and they did this to thank ME! SO CUTE!" he wrote.

We all know Davido has got the most benevolent heart and he doesn't waste time when it comes to helping people who are in need. From the young guy who he helped send back to school and built a house for, to the young man a few years ago who he gave a scholarship to, the list is endless for those who have gained tremendously from him.

Kiss Daniel might be a back to back hitmaker but he also has a benevolent heart. He took out time to give back to the poor on Easter day. The gist is that a fan actually asked Kiss Daniel how many retweets he needed to be able to share food with the beggars at Iddi Araba in Mushin.

We guess the fan wasn't expecting Kiss Daniel's reply as he told him he didn't need any retweets to get that done. "No retweets...Let's feed em' tomorrow sharp," he replied the fan.

And yes, Kiss Daniel stood by his words as he went out with a few friends to Iddi Araba where he shared food with the visibly overwhelmed beggars in the area . He didn't only feed them, he shared 1000 naira each to the beggars.

Tonto Dikeh gives out to physically challenged people

Recall back in December 2017, that Tonto Dikeh in conjunction with her NGO, Tonto Dikeh Foundation, paid a visit to the Persons living with disability in the Karanmajiji Disable Colony in Abuja to celebrate the United Nations International World Disability Day.