Check out photos from D'banj's daddy's day out with his son

D'banj Check out photos from singer's day out with his son

D'banj takes time out of his busy schedule to hang out with his son and the photos are adorable.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
D'banj play

D'banj

(Instagram/IamBangalee)
Being a doting dad is what every man hopes to be and that is exactly what D'banj is trying to be as he is seen having a daddy's day out with his son.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, where he shared photos of his adorable son and himself have a little daddy and son time.

He went on to caption one of the photos with a quote, "Daddy duties." These photos are really adorable and we love them. Despite being one of the busiest entertainers, D'banj still finds time to have that bonding time with his son.

Daddy duties

A post shared by D'banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on

 

We love it when celebrities put up photos of their kids on social media especially the funny videos and photos of these kids. The last time we got to see photos of D'banj's son, Daniel the 3rd was during his birthday.

Awwwhhhhh yes @danieldthird mama is back

A post shared by D'banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on

D'banj was indeed in a celebratory mood as he marked the first birthday of his son, Daniel the third over the weekend.

The music star who couldn't hide his joy took to his Instagram page on Sunday, May 20, 2018, where he shared a photo of his son, wife and himself all looking really cute.

D'banj play

D'banj

(Instagram/IamBangaLee)

 

"And my baby @danieldthird Turns ONE ⭐️⭐️⭐️. Can't believe it's been a year Already. Thanks to all who came around to Celebrate with the young Prince, God bless you all ... hey D look at the Camera lol," he captioned the photo.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

