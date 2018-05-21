Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

See how D'banj celebrated son's 1st birthday

D'banj See how singer celebrated son's 1st birthday

D'banj celebrated the first birthday of his son over the weekend and there was so much fun.

  Published:
D'banj play

D'banj

(Instagram/D'banj)
D'banj was indeed in a celebratory mood as he marked the first birthday of his son, Daniel the third over the weekend.

The music star who couldn't hide his joy took to his Instagram page on Sunday, May 20, 2018, where he shared a photo of his son, wife and himself all looking really cute.

"And my baby @danieldthird Turns ONE ⭐️⭐️⭐️        . Can't believe it's been a year Already. Thanks to all who came around to Celebrate with the young Prince   , God bless you all ... hey D look at the Camera    lol," he captioned the photo.

 

Recall that back in 2017 D'banj welcomed his first child with his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow and he took to his Instagram page to announce the birth of the baby boy with the caption "#KingDonCome The Christening of @danieldthird."

D'banj's exotic living room play

D'banj's exotic living room

(Instagram/Bangalee)

 

D'banj says it was hard enough choosing to marry for life (Video)

D'banj play

D'banj

(Instagram/IamBangalee)

ALSO READ: You have to see how D'banj is living like a king in Dubai

D'banj says it was hard enough choosing to get married for life which was like a major decision for him.

The music star while granting an interview with Accelerate T.V. was asked to choose between two of his major hit songs, 'Tongolo' and 'Suddenly' and the frisky singer revealed that it was a difficult decision and it was too emotional for him. He then went on to say he couldn't decide on it that it was hard enough choosing to get married for life.

Check out cute photos of D'banj, wife with John Boyega

play

 

A few months ago, John Boyega was in Nigeria and he took out time to hang out with Nigerian celebrities including D'banj and his beautiful family.

A very excited D'banj took to his Instagram page on Sunday, April 8, 2018, where he posted a number of photos of himself, his wife, their cute son and the Hollywood actor. D'banj went on to congratulate the Nigerian born Hollywood star for producing his very first movie.

D'banj with John Boyega play

D'banj with John Boyega

(Instagram/IamBangalee)

 

"Great Evening and a BIG Congratulations to you brother @johnboyega on Producing your first Movie and A Great Success too #pacificrimuprising       Can't wait for you to produce a Super HollyNollywood Movie    #pacificrimuprising," he wrote.

