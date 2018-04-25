Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Check out photos of D'banj's luxury lifestyle in Dubai

D'banj Check out photos of singer's luxury lifestyle in Dubai

D'banj is presently in Dubai for business and pleasure and with these photos of the singer, he is definitely having a swell time.

  Published:
D'banj play

D'banj

(Instagram/D'banj)
D'banj is famous, rich and has so much style, so when he decides to put up photos of his very luxurious lifestyle on social media, we can't but admire him.

The music star is presently in Dubai doing what he knows how to do best, which is making good music and entertaining his teaming fans.

Despite his busy schedule, the singer has been able to share a lot of these photos on his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, which will give you a clear picture of the kind of lifestyle D'banj is used to.

Top of the Morning to you . #Capsulelomo #Agidi

A post shared by D'banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on

#RiseAndShine#emo#77iP##

A post shared by D'banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on

Patiently Waiting For Mama @danieldthird

A post shared by D'banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on

 

We get the gold plated bedroom to the exotic cars and the views from the expensive hotel where the entertainer is lodging. Since the beginning of 2018, D'banj who we have always seen as a private person has been a bit relaxed and allowed us into his once out of bounds lifestyle.

Awwww my AC's ... your comments deserve some #Accolades

A post shared by D'banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on

A post shared by D'banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on

Showtime #emo#77iP##

A post shared by D'banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on

TAKE IT #ACTION . No Need for #AGIDI

A post shared by D'banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on

 

Let's take it back to the time he showed us the interiors of his mansion which got everyone tripping! The musician took to his Instagram page on Monday, March 12, 2018, where he posted photos of his exquisite living room. In one of the photos, he captioned it with the quote "Have a kokocious week."

Caption this #Workout #ReadyfortheWeek Have a Great week

A post shared by D'banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on

ALSO READ: Timaya shares photos of his mansion for the 1st time

Then again we can't forget in a hurry when we saw the entertainer posing in front of his signature logo engraved swimming pool. D'banj had on Sunday, April 1, 2018, taken to his Instagram page which happened to be Easter Sunday to show off his well-built pool which can match for any of those found in Beverly Hills.

Happy Easter My People #emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP##

A post shared by D'banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on

 

D'banj has paid his dues, thrilled millions of fans, put out good music and entertained a lot of loyal fans over the years and he, therefore, he deserves the good life, he deserves some accolades.

