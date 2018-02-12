7 things that we noticed at Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's ball

news

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's birthday might have come and gone but the event will be talked about for a while.

Here are seven moments we captured at Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's birthday ball that you should really know.

1. Omotola's performance

Even though it was her day and all the spotlight was on her, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde joined those who performed on stage. Let's just say even though it's been a long time that we have seen Omotola on stage, she gave a very rendition of her song from her last album. With help of a life band, Omotola got everyone on their fits as they sang along. We can't forget the red and black outfit she wore to perform, it was really cute and could pass for the out of a Las Vegas performer.

2. Ben Murray Bruce little entry drama

Now a little drama ensued at the entrance of the venue when the distinguished Senator Murray Bruce showed up at the event. The gentleman was stopped at the gate by a female security detail who wanted to ensure that he entered with his invite, even though it was not clear if he had his invite with him, it took the intervention of some of the organisers to get a visibly calm Senator Ben Murray Bruce into the venue. What's a party without a little drama?!

3. D'banj brought up the tithe issue again with Daddy Freeze

D'banj entertained the guest with melodious tunes from his last album and even from his first album which got the guest dancing. As usual, D'banj left the stage to interact with guest while he was entertaining them, and when he got to OAP, Daddy Freeze's table he praised him but before he left he made comments concerning the tithing controversial issue, telling Daddy Freeze that he doesn't care what pastors do with tithers money but he gladly pays his own tithe.

4. Aliko Dangote was there

This wasn't just your ordinary birthday, as the creme de la creme turned up for the event. Nigeria's own richest man and billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote turned at the event dressed in a suit jacket looking very simple as usual. All eyes were on him as he made his way to his table and every paparazzi present wanted to have a shot of him. Other influential people who showed include, Hon Femi Gbajiamila, Amaju Pinnick, Tony Elumelu and others.

5. The venue was just too beautiful

From the entrance to the venue, Landmark Event Center at Lekki, you would know that Omotola and her crew came prepared as the venue looked flawless. The colour of the evening which was actually black and red created a different vibe for the venue, the chairs, tables, stage, and lightening could be compared to a dinner party for an international award and so we don't forget, there was so much to eat and drink. Thumbs up Omotola!

6. The musicians who performed magic

Aint no party like a Lagos party and yes Omotola's birthday party was a typical Lagos party which had the likes of D'banj, Sir Shina Peters and King Sunny Ade keeping the guest entertained. The event kicked off with performance from Tola Zee, a saxophonist who welcomed the guest with nice music. Later on YemiSax climbed the stage and showed the guest why he is called a veteran in the game. DJ Humility played a lot of jams from the 80s and 90s while DJ Obi was on hand to keep the younger ones entertained. King Sunny Ade rounded up the night with his magical performance with the aid of his band.

7. Eucharia Anunobi sang with Omotola

We all know Eucharia Anunobi lost her son, Raymond last year so when she showed for Omotola's birthday, everyone was excited about her presence. Omotola couldn't hide her joy when she spotted Eucharia from the crowd as she joined her and they both sang together for a bit. It was a really a sweet and emotional moment for everyone.