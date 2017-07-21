Home > Celebrities >

Tonto Dikeh :  Actress doesn't want Speed Darlington's love

Tonto Dikeh Actress doesn't want Speed Darlington's love

The Internet sensation dropped a tweet about his love for Tonto Dikeh and the actress was having none of it.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tonto Dikeh is grateful play

Tonto Dikeh is grateful

(Instagram)

Halima Abubakar Actress comes to Poko's defence over photo backlash
Tonto Dikeh Have you seen this adorable video of actress and her son?
Pulse List 5 biggest Nigerian celebrities of the year so far
Photo Of The Day Tonto Dikeh is gorgeous in this photo
Tonto Dikeh Actress wants to get rid of tattoos
Celebrity Weekly Recap Remi Surutu loses daughter, Chika Ike goes to Harvard
Tonto Dikeh See how actress danced after her bride price was returned
Tonto Dikeh Watch actress break down in tears during domestic violence march
Mercy Aigbe, Tonto Dikeh Actresses lead walk against domestic violence
Photo Of The Day Mr Ibu doesn't want Tonto Dikeh's kiss
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tonto Dikeh has had enough of Speed Darlington's public affection.

The Internet sensation dropped a tweet about his love for Tonto Dikeh and the actress was having none of it.

play Tonto Dikeh doesn't want Speed Darlington's love (Instagram)

 

He tweeted, "Tonto Dikeh is my one and only sweet art. I love her so much." To which Tonto responded, "Do I look like an artwork or do you mean sweetheart. If so, I hate scorpions and you are even their King."

The movie star who recently announced herself as a born again Christian, says she’s working on taking off all the tattoos on her body.

Tonto Dikeh shows off tattoos play

Tonto Dikeh shows off tattoos

(Instagram)

 

ALSO READ: 8 true facts about Tonto Dikeh's failed marriage

The singer shared a post recently saying,  "I’m soaked in Gods Strength, No weapon formed fashioned against me or my son or my workers can/Shall Prosper In Jesus Name Amen.."

ALSO READ: Actress' estranged husband sends her birthday shout out

Fans were, however, quick to remind her that a 'child of God shouldn't be covered in tattoos.' She replied by saying she was working on removing them.

Tonto Dikeh tattoo play

Tonto Dikeh tattoo

(SpyGhana)

 

Meanwhile, Tonto Dikeh’s bride price was recently returned to her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill recently.

Families of the estranged couples met in Port-Harcourt, River state to dissolve the traditional marriage. Reports say the actress’ father, Sunny Dikeh handed the bride price to Olakunle’s uncle, Bishop Dare.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Okey Bakassi '70% of Nigerian celebrities on drugs' comedian saysbullet
2 Toke Makinwa Media personality will cut any woman trying to share her manbullet
3 Banky W, Adesua Etomi Celebrity couple can't get enough of each otherbullet

Celebs

Pulse List All the times Mr Eazi and Temi gave us bae goals
O.J. Simpson at his parole hearing.
O.J Simpson Imprisoned NFL star granted parole in robbery case
Davido shows off gold necklace
Davido Singer shows off diamond encrusted '30 billion' bling
R Kelly
Pulse List 6 top foreign celebrities involved in sex scandals