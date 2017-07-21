Tonto Dikeh :  Actress doesn't want Speed Darlington's love

Tonto Dikeh has had enough of Speed Darlington's public affection.

The Internet sensation dropped a tweet about his love for Tonto Dikeh and the actress was having none of it.

He tweeted, "Tonto Dikeh is my one and only sweet art. I love her so much." To which Tonto responded, "Do I look like an artwork or do you mean sweetheart. If so, I hate scorpions and you are even their King."

The movie star who recently announced herself as a born again Christian, says she’s working on taking off all the tattoos on her body.

ALSO READ: 8 true facts about Tonto Dikeh's failed marriage

The singer shared a post recently saying, "I’m soaked in Gods Strength, No weapon formed fashioned against me or my son or my workers can/Shall Prosper In Jesus Name Amen.."

ALSO READ: Actress' estranged husband sends her birthday shout out

Fans were, however, quick to remind her that a 'child of God shouldn't be covered in tattoos.' She replied by saying she was working on removing them.

Meanwhile, Tonto Dikeh’s bride price was recently returned to her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill recently.

Families of the estranged couples met in Port-Harcourt, River state to dissolve the traditional marriage. Reports say the actress’ father, Sunny Dikeh handed the bride price to Olakunle’s uncle, Bishop Dare.