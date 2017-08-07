Small Doctor denies reports of him beating up tricycle rider

Mr 'Penalty' Small Doctor, has denied the rumours about him beating up a certain commercial tricycler in Lagos.

A Twitter user earlier about a week ago posted on social media saying he witnessed the star singer and his crew beat up a keke napep rider around Ogba area of Lagos.

Speaking with The Punch's Sunday Scoop, through his manager, Senator, Small Doctor said:

“Nothing like that happened. It was just a minor disagreement with someone on the road and we resolved the issue amicably.

People just like to blow things out of proportion and create unnecessary controversy. I would never descend so low as to fight with someone on the street.

I implore my fans to forget those lies.”

Small Doctor's ‘Penalty’ song is seeking to push him beyond his traditional sphere of influence and into the mainstream. The song produced by 2T Boyz was released in December 2016 but started getting more buzz in 2017 with the video release which dropped in May.

The young star came onto the music scene as a commercial bike rider who offered his service to many street artists and ran errands at Alaba International Market in Nigeria. He was an avid hobbyist who spent his free time creating melodies in his head and recording small time in studios, until he got discovered by one of his customers, DJ Real of Eko FM. It was Real who gave him his first break.

His debut album, “Omo Iya Teacher,” was released in 2015, and it features Mz Kiss, Olamide, Seriki and Qdot.