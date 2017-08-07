Home > Celebrities >

Small Doctor denies reports of him beating up tricycle rider

Small Doctor Singer denies reports of beating up tricycle rider

The street hop singer has said he would never descend so low as to be seen fighting on the streets.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Small Doctor performing street anthem 'Penalty' at Industry Nite Special with 9ice and the Shuga band play

Small Doctor performing street anthem 'Penalty' at Industry Nite Special with 9ice and the Shuga band

(Pulse)

Beyonce, Jay Z Couple spotted kissing six weeks after twins birth
Monica Ogah Singer's father doesn't want her to marry an Igbo man
Outfit Of The Day Tiwa Savage is a vision in Toyin Lawani's Transformer Collection
Mercy Aigbe Movie producer says he is just friends with actress
Celebrity Birthdays Van Vicker, Ngozi Nwosu are a year older today
MBGN Miss Amity 2015 Beauty queen releases breathtaking birthday photos
Mercy Aigbe Movie producer says actress' husband is trying to kill him
Flavour Anna Banner celebrates daughter's birthday with beautiful photos
Photo Of The Day This sizzling photo of Chika Ike in red
Face of CandyCity 2017 Beauty queen shows off makeover in stunning new photos
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mr 'Penalty'  Small Doctor, has denied the rumours about him beating up a certain commercial tricycler in Lagos.

A Twitter user earlier about a week ago posted on social media saying he witnessed the star singer and his crew beat up a keke napep  rider around Ogba area of Lagos.

play

Speaking with The Punch's Sunday Scoop, through his manager, Senator, Small Doctor said:

“Nothing like that happened. It was just a minor disagreement with someone on the road and we resolved the issue amicably.

People just like to blow things out of proportion and create unnecessary controversy. I would never descend so low as to fight with someone on the street.

I implore my fans to forget those lies.”

Small Doctor play Small Doctor turned up for the streets at Gidi Fest 2017 (Pulse)

 

Small Doctor's ‘Penalty’  song is seeking to push him beyond his traditional sphere of influence and into the mainstream. The song produced by 2T Boyz was released in December 2016 but started getting more buzz in 2017 with the video release which dropped in May.

play Small doctor going with the pop culture trend, shows off fancy hairdo (Oit Dynasty/Real Beat Planet)

 

The young star came onto the music scene as a commercial bike rider who offered his service to many street artists and ran errands at Alaba International Market in Nigeria. He was an avid hobbyist who spent his free time creating melodies in his head and recording small time in studios, until he got discovered by one of his customers, DJ Real of Eko FM. It was Real who gave him his first break.

His debut album, “Omo Iya Teacher,” was released in 2015, and it features Mz Kiss, Olamide, Seriki and Qdot.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Basketmouth Comedian to run as first multi-state Governorbullet
2 Mary Remmy Njoku Actress welcomes 3rd child; see first photobullet
3 D'banj Pop act speaks on why he kept his marriage a secretbullet

Celebs

Davido isn't here for nonsense
Davido Singer denies tweeting anti-Igbo statement
Moyo Lawal
Moyo Lawal Actress debunks suicide attempt rumours
D'banj and son, Daniel III
D'banj Swag like daddy! Singer shares son's dope photo
Ronke Oshodi Oke
Ronke Oshodi-Oke Actress cries out over 'misleading' interview