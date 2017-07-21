Pulse List :  All the times Mr Eazi and Temi gave us bae goals

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi are in love!

The pair who sparked dating rumours earlier this year are giving us couple goals on social media and we can't get enough.

From Snapchat to Instagram, now they are taking it to a whole new level with a flier in the sky!

Below are their oh-so! adorable moments:

This time they attended a wedding together in the United Kingdom

Folorunsho Alakija's son, Folarin married Nazanin Ghaissarifar at the Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, England and the 'Eazi's' were present .

Temi looking like a vision in pink at the wedding of the year!

Then Temi shared this photo calling him her right-hand man

What of the moment she put a flier in the sky

They also went on a jet ski

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola are giving us bae goals https://t.co/0IzVbIswMZ — Pulse Celebs (@PulseCelebs247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Jealous much now?

She planned a surprise private party for her new bae

Just look at this video!