Home > Celebrities >

Pulse List :  All the times Mr Eazi and Temi gave us bae goals

Pulse List All the times Mr Eazi and Temi gave us bae goals

From Snapchat to Instagram, now they are taking it to a whole new level with a flier in the sky!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Mr Eazi "Happy birthday to my right hand" Temi Otedola celebrates singer
Mr Eazi Temi Otedola celebrates star with flying banner [Video]
Mr Eazi Singer, Temi Otedola are an item! [Photos]
Mr Eazi FG appoints singer, Timi Dakolo as anti-tobacco ambassadors
Mr Eazi 'Short skirt' ft Tekno, BkChatLDN, Odunsi, Temi, Eddie Kadie, Oyemykke [Video]
Tonto Dikeh Actress doesn't want Speed Darlington's love
Davido Singer shows off diamond encrusted '30 billion' bling
Janet Jackson Check out this close up photo of singer's son
Pulse List 6 top foreign celebrities involved in sex scandals
Banky W, Adesua Etomi Celebrity couple can't get enough of each other
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi are in love!

The pair who sparked dating rumours earlier this year are giving us couple goals on social media and we can't get enough.

From Snapchat to Instagram, now they are taking it to a whole new level with a flier in the sky!

Below are their oh-so! adorable moments:

This time they attended a wedding together in the United Kingdom

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola at a wedding in the United Kingdom play

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola at a wedding in the United Kingdom

(snapchat)

Folorunsho Alakija's son, Folarin married Nazanin Ghaissarifar at the Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, England and the 'Eazi's' were present.

Temi looking like a vision in pink at the wedding of the year!

Then Temi shared this photo calling him her right-hand man

play

 

What of the moment she put a flier in the sky

 

They also went on a jet ski

 

Jealous much now?

She planned a surprise private party for her new bae

play Temi Otedola plans a surprise (Twitter)

 

Just look at this video!

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Okey Bakassi '70% of Nigerian celebrities on drugs' comedian saysbullet
2 Toke Makinwa Media personality will cut any woman trying to share her manbullet
3 Banky W, Adesua Etomi Celebrity couple can't get enough of each otherbullet

Celebs

Tonto Dikeh is grateful
Tonto Dikeh Actress doesn't want Speed Darlington's love
O.J. Simpson at his parole hearing.
O.J Simpson Imprisoned NFL star granted parole in robbery case
Davido shows off gold necklace
Davido Singer shows off diamond encrusted '30 billion' bling
R Kelly
Pulse List 6 top foreign celebrities involved in sex scandals