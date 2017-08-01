Home > Celebrities >

Mercy Aigbe :  Movie producer says he is just friends with actress

Mercy Aigbe Actress' estranged husband wishes daughter a happy birthday
Saidi Balogun Actor marks 50th birthday in grand style
Pulse List 5 biggest Nigerian celebrities of the year so far
Tonto Dikeh Watch actress break down in tears during domestic violence march
Mercy Aigbe 'I have always contributed to her movies' actress' husband says
Mercy Aigbe Actress addresses public over domestic violence claims
Mercy Aigbe, Tonto Dikeh Actresses lead walk against domestic violence
Mercy Aigbe Actress spills more dirt on husband, shares chat
Mercy Aigbe Actress' estranged husband publicly apologises
Yoruba movie producer Kenny Adams a.k.a. Lege Miami is accusing Mercy Aigbe's husband of sending him death threats following claims he slept with his wife.

Lege Miami shared a video via Instagram begging Lanre Gentry to please leave him alone.

 

Pulse reached out to the actor who told us, "I don't have anything with Mercy she is a good friend of mine."

Opening up on when the death threats started, the producer said, "He accused me in person sometime last year that I call and text his wife too much. I have witnesses that were there when he confronted me.

Help me just beg him to leave me alone because I have nothing to do with his wife aside work."

Pulse has reached out to Aigbe and Gentry for reactions and they have not responded.

ALSO READ: Actress' estranged husband publicly apologises

The movie star took to Instagram on Thursday, June 29, 2017, with a video talking about domestic violence. Recall that Aigbe arrived the UK last month to see a maxillofacial surgeon due to the injuries allegedly inflicted upon her by her now estranged husband, Lanre Gentry.

Meanwhile, Aigbe's name has been in the mouth of almost everyone in Nigeria throughout the year no thanks to the ongoing feud with her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry.

