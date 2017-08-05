Basketmouth to run as first multi-state Governor

His campaign poster shows that he intends to be voted as the Governor of Imo, Abia, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Awka Ibom, Lagos states.
Basketmouth has joined the fun, indicating his interest in running for Governor.
Only that he will be running as the first multi-state governor.
You will recall that Kcee and Yul Edochie have revealed their intentions to run during the Governorship election of Anambra state.